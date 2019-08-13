Access demanded to CBP detention areas
Lawyers are asking a federal judge to order U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide legal access to detainees and improve conditions in detention cells where reports of fetid conditions have raised complaints.
The request for a preliminary injunction was filed Monday in federal district court in Brownsville, Texas, on behalf of detainees who allege they have been held for weeks or months in pens, unable to call their relatives or lawyers.
In more than a dozen cases, lawyers have been contacted by people who say their relatives have disappeared inside detention.
CBP, which includes the Border Patrol, is allowed to detain people for only three days. But the Trump administration has held thousands of people longer because long-term facilities are full and it doesn’t want to release adults who have entered the U.S. without permission.
San Jose may require gun owner insurance
SAN JOSE, Calif. —San Jose Mayor Sam Liccar-do has proposed requiring gun owners in the nation’s 10th-largest city to carry liability insurance to cover taxpayer costs associated with firearm violence.
If approved, Liccardo’s strict new measure proposed Monday would be the first of its kind in the nation to curb gun violence, the Mercury News reported.
The city of 1 million was home to two children killed in the July 28 mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
“With this measure, we won’t suddenly end gun violence,” Liccardo said. “But we’re going to stop paying for it.”
Supplies start to run low in Indian Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Residents of Indian-administered Kashmir were running low on essential supplies Tuesday as an unprecedented security lockdown kept people indoors for a ninth day.
India has imposed a near-constant curfew and a communications blackout as it tries to stave off a violent reaction to the government’s decision on Aug. 5 to strip Kashmir of its autonomy.
The reaction in Kashmir to India’s unprecedented move has so far been largely subdued. But anti-Indian protests and clashes have occurred daily, mostly as soldiers withdraw from the streets at dusk.
Though the scale of the lockdown is unprecedented, civil resistance to Indian rule is not uncommon in Kashmir, and young men have hurled stones and abuse at police and soldiers.
Iran expects tanker to be released soon
LONDON — British and Gibraltar authorities will soon release an Iranian oil tanker that has been held for more than a month, an Iranian official said Tuesday, signaling a possible step toward de-escalating tensions between Tehran and the West that threaten world energy supplies.
Officials in Gibraltar and London would not confirm or deny the Iranian claim about the impending release of the tanker, the Grace 1, which was seized July 4 off Gibraltar.
Jalil Eslami, deputy head of the Iranian maritime agency, predicted the release at a news conference.
