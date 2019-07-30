N. Korea fires more missiles into the sea
SEOUL — North Korea fired unidentified missiles early Wednesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.
The missile launch was the second in a week, after Pyongyang also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.
North Korea said last week’s launch was a direct response to planned U.S.-South Korean military exercises and the South’s deployment of “ultramodern” weapons, almost certainly a reference to its import of U.S. F-35 fighters.
Although a ballistic missile test is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, and the missiles are designed to threaten South Korea, President Donald Trump played down the significance of last week’s test, saying many countries test short-range missiles.
19 killed in crash of Pakistani warplane
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan — A military plane crashed into a residential area before dawn on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people, most of them in their homes on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, officials said.
Fires, damaged houses and debris were visible in Mora Kalu near Rawalpindi after daybreak. Victims’ relatives were seen wailing and crying as rescuers loaded charred bodies into ambulances.
Rescue officials said 14 civilians, including children, and all five crew aboard the aircraft were killed.
Farooq Butt, an official at the state-run emergency service, said 14 people were also injured in the crash.
Trump to visit Poland again, to mark WWII
WARSAW, Poland — President Donald Trump will visit Warsaw from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 to take part in observances marking the 80th anniversary of World War II, aides to President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday.
It would be Trump’s second visit to Poland since July 2017. Under a right-wing government, Poland is among Washington’s closest partners in Europe, with cooperation focusing on defense and energy security.
The head of Duda’s office, Krzysztof Szczerski, said Trump would arrive in Warsaw on the evening of Aug. 31. Officials did not say if Melania Trump would accompany him.
The next day, Trump will take part in ceremonies in Warsaw marking 80 years since German troops invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, starting the war, in which 6 million Poles died .
India moves to void quick Muslim divorce
NEW DELHI — Lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill to end the Muslim practice of instant divorce, two years after the Supreme Court ruled that it violated the constitutional rights of Muslim women.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said approval by the upper house of Parliament reflected the empowerment of women and India’s changing profile.
The more powerful lower house approved the bill last week. It will become law after President Ram Nath Kovind approves it, which is a formality. More than 20 countries, including neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice.
