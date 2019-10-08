Government flees capital of Ecuador
QUITO, Ecuador — Thousands of indigenous people converged on the capital Tuesday as anti-government protests and clashes led the president to move his besieged administration out of Quito.
The South American country of 17 million appeared to be at a dangerous impasse, paralyzed by a lack of public transport and blockaded roads that were taking a toll on an already vulnerable economy.
Violence has persisted since last week, when President Lenín Moreno’s decision to end subsidies led to a sharp increase in fuel prices. Protesters seized some oil installations and the state oil company warned that losses could reach nearly one-third of total production.
Outside probe urged in death of witness
DALLAS — An attorney for the family of a man who was shot to death days after testifying at the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer is calling for an outside investigation into his killing.
Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the family of Joshua Brown, says “a cloud of suspicion” sits over the death of Brown, who was fatally shot on Friday, two days after jurors sentenced former officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor.
Police said Tuesday that three Louisiana men are suspected of killing Brown during a drug deal, and that his homicide had nothing to do with the Guyger case.
Ill. 9-year-old to be charged with murder
EUREKA, Ill. — A prosecutor says a 9-year-old will be charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with a mobile home fire that killed five people.
Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger told the Journal Star of Peoria that the juvenile also will be charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.
The April 6 fire near the village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
Minger would not give other details about the suspect, including a possible relationship to the victims.
U.N. says cash woes are getting severe
UNITED NATIONS — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the United Nations is facing its “worst cash crisis” in nearly a decade because 64 of its 193 members have not paid their annual dues — including the United States, its largest contributor.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general has written to all members saying “the organization runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors.”
By the end of September, Dujarric said, member states had paid only 70% of the total assessment for the regular budget, compared with 78% at the same time last year.
In addition to the United States, other countries that haven’t paid their dues include Brazil, Iran, Israel, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
