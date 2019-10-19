3 killed, 3 hurt in crash in Army training in Ga.
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart.
Officials with the 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The release had few additional details and did not identify the soldiers.
The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle.
Swiss Greens win big in vote; rightists decline
GENEVA — Swiss Green parties appear to have made historic gains in parliamentary elections Sunday as voters rebuked the country’s long-dominant right-wing party after a campaign dominated by fears of climate change.
Projections based on preliminary results for most cantons showed the left-wing Green Party and the Green Liberal Party had achieved significant gains in their share of the popular vote, winning enough seats to become a significant force in the legislature.
The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which has focused largely on curbing immigration and Swiss relations with the European Union, will remain the biggest party in parliament. But in contrast to the rising fortunes of hard-right parties around Europe in recent years, it emerged as the biggest loser Sunday.
Sea explorers discover another Japanese ship
MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands — A crew of deep-sea explorers and historians looking for lost World War II warships have found a second Japanese aircraft carrier that went down in the historic Battle of Midway.
Vulcan Inc.’s director of undersea operations, Rob Kraft, said a review of sonar data captured Sunday shows what could be either the carrier Akagi or Soryu resting in nearly 18,000 feet of water in the Pacific Ocean more than 1,300 miles northwest of Pearl Harbor.
The researchers used an autonomous underwater vehicle equipped with sonar to find the ship. The vehicle had been out overnight collecting data, and the image of a warship appeared in the first set of readings Sunday morning.
To confirm exactly which ship they’ve found, the crew will deploy the AUV for another eight-hour mission. The find comes on the heels of the discovery of another Japanese carrier, the Kaga, last week.
Morales tops polls but may get into a runoff
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales was leading in early returns from the first round of the presidential election, but he appeared headed to a runoff in the tightest political race of his life.
Bolivia’s top electoral authority said that with 83% of Sunday’s vote counted, Morales led with 45.3%, followed by 38.2% for his closest rival, former President Carlos Mesa. They will face off in December if those results hold.
Morales is a former coca growers union leader who has been in office for nearly 14 years. He is South America’s longest-serving leader.
