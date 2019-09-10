Trump allows HBCUs to gain new funding
WASHINGTON — Historically black colleges and universities with a religious affiliation will no longer be restricted from accessing federal funding for capital projects, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.
Trump said federal law had restricted more than 40 faith-based HBCUs and seminaries from fully tapping a program that provides federal loan guarantees for their construction projects.
“This meant that your faith-based institutions, which have made such extraordinary contributions to America, were unfairly punished for their religious beliefs,” the president said at a conference on historically black colleges and universities meeting in Washington.
Trump announced that a recent Justice Department legal opinion declared such restrictions to be unconstitutional.
Maduro rattles saber at Colombians again
CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolas Maduro launched extended military exercises along the border with Colombia on Tuesday, drawing Washington’s attention amid rising friction between the South American neighbors.
This is at least the fourth time so far this year that Maduro has ordered his troops deployed in exercises. Maduro has come under mounting pressure from Colombia and the United States, which are among more than 50 nations that back opposition politician Juan Guaidó’s bid to oust the socialist president. They contend Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was bogus.
Carlos Trujillo, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States, said it was “totally unacceptable” that Maduro’s “illegitimate government” has threatened the region’s security and peace.
Flynn sentencing set; lawyer is accusative
WASHINGTON — A lawyer for Michael Flynn accused federal prosecutors of misconduct on Tuesday as a judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for Dec. 18.
Flynn is one of President Donald Trump’s former national security advisers. The arguments from Flynn attorney Sidney Powell were the latest in a series of attacks on the foundations of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
They represented yet another step in Flynn’s evolution from a model cooperator — he was the only White House official to cut a deal with prosecutors — to a defendant whose newly combative and unremorseful stance may cost him a chance at the probation sentence prosecutors had previously said he was entitled to.
Conte’s government gets final approval
ROME — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s new pro-European government won a final confidence vote Tuesday in the Senate, clearing a key hurdle as it prepares to draft a painful budget law that risks splitting the already shaky coalition.
After easily clinching a first confidence vote Monday in the lower Chamber of Deputies, Conte successfully sought support in the Senate, where his coalition commands a slimmer majority. He won 169-133.
