Sudan protesters sign deal to share power
CAIRO — Sudan’s pro-democracy movement and ruling military council signed a final power-sharing agreement Saturday at a ceremony in the capital, Khartoum, after weeks of tortuous negotiations.
The deal paves the way for a transition to a civilian-led government after the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir months ago and the more recent deadly suppression of protests.
Earlier this month, the two sides initialed a constitutional document in the wake of international pressure and amid growing concerns that the political crisis that followed al-Bashir’s ouster could ignite civil war.
Protest leader Mohammed Naji al-Asam said the two sides have ushered in a “new page” in Sudan’s history after three decades of “repression and corruption.”
Michigan skydiver, 33, is killed in accident
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities said Saturday that a 33-year-old skydiver was killed in Michigan when he abruptly fell after trying to avoid colliding with another jumper near the landing.
The unidentified man was jumping Saturday afternoon during the “Dink Dink Boogie” event at Grand Haven Memorial Airpark.
Florida man jailed in mass shooting threat
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Authorities said Saturday that a Florida man was arrested and accused of threatening a mass shooting in text messages.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix of Daytona Beach sent several text messages stating he wanted to “break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.” An office said that in another message, Wix texted he wanted to reach 100 victims and had decided on a location. It was unclear who Wix was texting.
Authorities said Wix was arrested Friday at a supermarket in Daytona Beach Shores on a charge of making written threats to kill. The sheriff’s news release said Wix told detectives he didn’t own firearms but was fascinated with mass shootings.
Illinois sues firm over lead in village’s water
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — Illinois alleges that a company that provides water to a Chicago suburb made changes without permission from state regulators that caused lead to contaminate the village’s drinking water.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit Friday against Aqua Illinois, the company that supplies water to residents of University Park, a village about 40 miles south of Chicago.
The lawsuit said Aqua Illinois switched the source of the village’s water from groundwater wells to the Kankakee River in 2017. It alleged a chemical added to the water system to address resident complaints about the taste removed a protective layer in residential plumbing, causing lead to leach into the water.
The company said it has been working with officials to correct the problems, and some violations already have been corrected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.