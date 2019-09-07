MIT Media Lab chief quits over Epstein ties
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The director of a prestigious research lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Massachusetts resigned Saturday following an uproar over his financial ties with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Joi Ito sent an email to the Cambridge university’s provost saying he’s stepping down, The New York Times reported Saturday.
Ito’s resignation comes after The New Yorker reported late Friday that the Media Lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of the relationship.
Epstein killed himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Opioid settlement talks with Purdue fail
CLEVELAND — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is expected to file for bankruptcy after settlement talks over the nation’s deadly overdose crisis hit an impasse, attorneys general involved in the talks said Saturday.
The breakdown puts the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic on track to begin next month, likely without Purdue.
An email from the attorneys general of Tennessee and North Carolina, obtained by The Associated Press, said that Purdue and the Sackler family had rejected two offers from the states over how payments under any settlement would be handled and that the family declined to offer counterproposals.
Purdue spokeswoman Josephine Martin said, “Purdue declines to comment on that in its entirety.”
Bad weather delays search after boat fire
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The search for the final victim of a boat fire off the Southern California coast was suspended Saturday because of gusty winds and rough seas.
Authorities said they also suspended efforts to salvage the Conception off of Santa Cruz Island because the conditions were expected to last through the weekend.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said the Conception has been secured underwater, where it will remain until it is safe to resume the salvage operation.
Thirty-four scuba divers died when the boat caught fire and sank before dawn on Monday. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire. Medical examiners say the victims appear to have died from smoke inhalation.
Brazil leader stresses Amazon sovereignty
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday renewed his assertion of his country’s sovereignty over the Amazon.
“The Brazilian Amazon is ours,” he said.
He gave no names, but Bolsonaro has repeatedly accused French President Emmanuel Macron of trying to meddle in Brazil’s management of the Amazon amid fires that have alarmed people around the world about damage to the rainforest.
