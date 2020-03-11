Two Americans die in attack on camp in Iraq
WASHINGTON — Three service members were killed, including two Americans, and a dozen more were wounded when a barrage of rockets were fired at a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said Wednesday.
One of the officials said five service members were seriously wounded and evacuated from Camp Taji and seven others were still being evaluated. Buildings on the base were in flames.
Several other U.S. officials confirmed that U.S. troops had been killed and wounded, but did not provide numbers.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to give details of the attack ahead of a public announcement.
Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman in Iraq, said that more than 15 small rockets hit Camp Taji. He provided no details. Another U.S. official said that as many as 30 rockets were fired from a truck launcher, and 18 hit the base.
Congress sends Trump bill to limit war powers
WASHINGTON — Defying a veto threat, Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.
The House gave final legislative approval to the measure Wednesday, 227-186, sending it to Trump. The president has promised to veto the war powers resolution, warning that if his “hands were tied, Iran would have a field day.”
The resolution, sponsored Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., declares that Trump must win approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. Kaine and other supporters say the measure is not about Trump or even the presidency, but instead is an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war.
S.C. agrees to suspend rule on sex education
South Carolina education officials have agreed not to enforce part of their own state law that bans sex education teachers from mentioning any relationships other than heterosexual ones — unless the talk involves sexually transmitted diseases.
Civil rights groups sued the state last month, saying the law violated the U.S. Constitution. They also say it led to bullying of students who are not heterosexual.
A federal judge on Wednesday signed a consent agreement reached between the plaintiffs and the state, in which both sides agree not to punish teachers who violate the law.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman now has 60 days to inform all of South Carolina’s public school superintendents of the deal, and the order that they must no longer follow the requirement.
Mladic appeal delayed as surgery is planned
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — International judges on Wednesday postponed an appeal hearing for former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his convictions on charges including genocide because Mladic is due to undergo surgery.
The hearing had been scheduled for next week at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, a court that handles appeals and other cases from the now-closed U.N. war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.
