Brewery says shooter was racially harassed
MADISON, Wis. — Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who last week opened fire on his co-workers, the brewery operator said Wednesday, confirming at least one instance of racial harassment against him as police continue to piece together his motive.
Anthony Ferrill, an electrician at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee, fatally shot five co-workers before killing himself on the campus last week. His motive remains unknown.
Milwaukee police say they’re still investigating and have released almost no details about the incident aside from the shooter’s and victims’ names.
“At this time, it is undetermined if race played a factor in this incident,” Sgt. Sheronda Grant, a spokeswoman, said Wednesday. Local media have reported over several days on speculation that the attack was racially motivated.
D0D worker charged with passing on info
WASHINGTON — A Defense Department contract linguist has been charged with giving classified information, including the names of U.S. government sources, to a Lebanese national with ties to the militant group Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors accused Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, formerly of Rochester, Minn., of turning over information that placed in danger those intelligence assets and American military personnel.
Thompson appeared briefly in federal court in Washington, where she was ordered held without bond pending a detention hearing next week. Neither she nor her lawyer addressed the allegations in court.
Iran seems to hinder U.N. nuclear agency
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says requests from the U.N. nuclear watchdog for information and access to Iranian nuclear sites must have a legal basis, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported Wednesday.
Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Iranian nuclear agency, was quoted by ISNA as saying, “Not every question and every access is up to the agency.” He did not elaborate.
Kamalvandi’s comments came a day after a confidential report was distributed to member countries by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The report was seen by The Associated Press.
The IAEA report said Iran has nearly tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium since November in violation of its deal with world powers.
Dissatisfied, Ukraine fires prime minister
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk after a six-month tenure in which his performance came under severe criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Lawmakers later approved Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmygal to be the new prime minister.
Addressing lawmakers before the resignation vote, Zelenskiy said Honcharuk failed to halt an industrial slump or meet tax collection targets.
“We need new brains and new hearts in the government,” the president said.
