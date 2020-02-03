Border apprehensions drop for eighth month
WASHINGTON — The number of border apprehensions has dropped for the eighth straight month, after crackdowns by the Trump administration that include forcing asylum seekers back over the U.S.-Mexico border to wait out their claims, a Homeland Security official said Monday.
The official said the number of encounters with border officials over the past four months was 165,000. A year earlier during the same time, it was about 242,000. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official results have not been released.
The tally for January was about 36,000, a 10 percent decline from December.
Lawyer: Checkpoint crasher is mentally ill
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Connecticut opera singer who drew gunfire when she smashed an SUV through security checkpoints outside President Donald Trump’s Florida home is mentally ill and wasn’t taking her medication before leading a trooper on a wild chase, her attorney told a judge Monday.
Attorney David Roth did not elaborate on Hannah Roemhild’s illness, but Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras agreed to have her seen by a psychologist before another hearing is held Friday.
Roemhild, 30, will remain jailed without bail on charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer from last Friday’s chase through Palm Beach and past security outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and home. Roemhild refused to appear in court Saturday.
Israel and Sudan move to normalize relations
KAMPALA, Uganda — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the leader of Sudan on Monday and said they began talks on normalization, a diplomatic breakthrough with an Arab and African state.
Sudan is a longtime member of the Arab League, an avowed enemy of Israel. But Sudan is also desperate to lift sanctions linked to its listing by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terror — a key step toward ending its isolation.
YouTube bans some misleading videos
YouTube said it will ban misleading or doctored videos that could impact elections, tightening its rules ahead of the presidential election.
The video-streaming site said in a blog post Monday that it will remove altered videos such as “deepfakes” and videos with patently false information, such as clips that report a living candidate is dead. It will also target videos that attempt to mislead the public about the voting or election process.
“We’ve increased our efforts to make YouTube a more reliable source for news and information,” wrote Leslie Miller, a YouTube vice president.
Short on drugs, Ohio delays 3 executions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delayed three more executions as the state continues to struggle to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.
The Republican governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for prisoners Gregory Lott, John Stumpf, and Warren “Keith” Henness. The inmates were scheduled to die in March, April and May, respectively. DeWine moved Lott’s and Stumpf’s executions to next year and Henness’ execution to 2022.
