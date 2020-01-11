A fragile cease-fire emerges in Libya
CAIRO — Libya’s warring factions entered into a fragile cease fire Sunday, their first in nine months of conflict, but within hours both sides were accusing each other of violations, underscoring the challenges in restoring peace to the North African oil-producing country.
Though few expect the agreement to last, the cease-fire has been the most positive development in a grinding war that has involved more than a dozen nations, caused thousands of casualties and displaced more than 300,000.
The cease-fire signals the new influence Russia and Turkey are wielding in Libya, as American and European clout wanes.
Benedict defends priestly celebacy
ATHENS — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has issued an ardent defense of clerical celibacy, breaking his pledged silence on major church affairs just as Pope Francis is considering an exception that would allow some married men to serve as priests.
“The ability to renounce marriage in order to place oneself fully at the disposal of the Lord has become a criterion for priestly ministry,” Benedict XVI writes in the book he co-authored.
Benedict calls celibacy a sometimes “painful” but necessary step. Though Francis has also defended celibacy, some of the Argentine pontiff’s allies have pushed for exceptions, saying the priesthood needs to modernize and find ways to make up for a severe shortage of vocations.
Ocasio-Cortez creates PAC for progressives
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced she had formed a political action committee on Saturday to help raise funds for progressive primary candidates.
The congresswoman has been a vocal opponent of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s policy to “blacklist” vendors and firms that work with candidates mounting primary challenges against Democratic incumbents. Ocasio-Cortez was one such candidate, having run a successful primary campaign against Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., in 2018.
Nuke alert mistakenly issued in Ontario
TORONTO — People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke Sunday to a cellphone alert warning them of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto — only to later be told the message was a mistake.
The message, which popped up throughout the nation’s most populous province, said an unspecified event had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.
More than an hour later, utility officials sent another message saying the alert “was sent in error.”
The alert went out during a routine training exercise, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said, apologizing for the mistake. She said a “full investigation” was under way.
Two WWII bombs defused in Germany
BERLIN — Two World War II bombs were defused in the western German city of Dortmund on Sunday, hours after thousands were evacuated from the surrounding area, officials said.
The bombs were 330-pound American and British bombs. Authorities asked about 14,000 people to leave the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.