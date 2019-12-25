Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell remarks
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — a key potential Republican swing vote in the Senate — said she was “disturbed” by the Senate majority leader’s statement last week that the verdict in President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial was already determined.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the House’s case for impeachment “so darn weak” and said there was “zero chance” Trump would be removed from office. The majority leader also promised “total coordination” with the White House.
Murkowski said she believes there should be distance between the Senate, which will serve as the jury for Trump’s impeachment trial, and the White House. McConnell’s comments, she said, have “further confused the process.”
“To me, it means we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense,” Murkowski said.
Remains of soldier, 33, are returned to U.S.
DOVER, Del. — The remains of a 33-year-old soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan have been returned to the United States, arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, N.J., was killed Monday in a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed the attack.
Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Multiple U.S. officials, including National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended the transfer of the remains Wednesday.
Fire destroys 120 homes in Chilean city
A wildfire consumed the outskirts of a coastal Chilean city on Tuesday, destroying 150 homes. Firefighters struggled to control the rapidly spreading blaze, prompting an evacuation order in Valparaiso, a port city northwest of Santiago.
Although the source of the Christmas Eve fire has not been determined, Valparaiso Mayor Jorge Sharp said Wednesday that there was reason to believe it had been set. There were no reports of casualties.
The popular tourist city is known for its vividly colored wooden houses.
Chile is battling its worst drought in decades.
Sea lion survives fall onto Calif. highway
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — A sea lion pup was in critical condition but “still feisty” Wednesday after it fell more than 30 feet from a footbridge onto a road in California, officials said.
The 33-pound pup, now named “Lords-a-Leaping,” was dehydrated and emaciated when it was rescued Monday evening in Laguna Beach by staff from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, The Orange County Register reported.
The animal crawled to the footbridge and jumped onto the shoulder of the highway before staff from the center arrived. It was unclear what prompted the pup to do so.
“The winter conditions combined with his malnourished state could have caused him to seek shelter as far away from the ocean as possible in an attempt to stay warm,” Peter Chang, the mammal center’s chief executive officer, said. “I went to the center [Tuesday] and was surprised and very happy to see he was alert.”
