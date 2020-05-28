U.N.: Pandemic may cause historic famine
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. chief on Thursday warned the largest gathering of world leaders since the coronavirus pandemic began that it will cause “unimaginable devastation and suffering around the world,” with historic levels of hunger and famine and up to 1.6 billion people unable to earn a living unless action is taken now.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also told the high-level meeting on measures to help low- and middle-income countries cope that fallout from the crisis could lead to “a loss of $8.5 trillion in global output — the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.”
He called for immediate collective action in six critical areas: enhancing global financial liquidity; providing debt relief; engaging private creditors; promoting external finance; plugging leaks in tax evasion, money laundering and corruption; and adopting a recovery that tackles inequalities, injustices and climate change.
U.S. accuses Chinese, N. Koreans of scheme
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has accused a network of North Korean and Chinese citizens of secretly advancing North Korea’s nuclear weapons program by channeling at least $2.5 billion in illicit payments through hundreds of front companies.
The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, is believed to be the largest criminal enforcement action ever brought against North Korea. The 33 defendants include executives of North Korea’s state-owned Foreign Trade Bank, which in 2013 was added to a Treasury Department list of sanctioned institutions and cut off from the U.S. financial system.
Senator pulls name from Biden VP search
LAS VEGAS — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said Thursday that she’s not interested in serving as running mate to presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Cortez Masto, who in 2016 became the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, said in a statement that she supports the former vice president but does not want to join the Democratic presidential ticket. She said she will focus on getting Nevada residents back on their feet, noting the state’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus.
VA halts nearly all use of drug to treat virus
WASHINGTON — Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Thursday that his department has all but stopped use of an unproven malaria drug on veterans with COVID-19.
At a House hearing, he defended initial use of hydroxychloroquine on coronavirus patients as justified “to give them hope,” given few treatment options at the time. But Wilkie said that government-run VA hospitals have “ratcheted it down” — to just three prescriptions in the last week — as studies pointed to possible dangers and other possible treatments were brought online.
President Donald Trump has heavily pitched the drug, even saying he had been taking it to prevent coronavirus infection . No large, rigorous studies have found it to be safe or effective for COVID-19, and it can cause heart rhythm problems and other serious side effects.
