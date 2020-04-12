Taliban: 1st prisoners being freed in deal
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban announced Sunday that it will be releasing 20 Afghan government prisoners the group has been holding, in the first phase of its commitment under a peace deal with the United States.
The deal calls for the government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 government officials held by the Taliban insurgents.
Jawed Faisal, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s national security adviser, said the government has thus far released 300 Taliban prisoners from government custody.
Puerto Rico extends lockdown to May 3
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Saturday that the U.S. territory will remain on lockdown until May 3 to curb coronavirus cases, marking one of the strictest measures taken in a U.S jurisdiction.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez said nonessential businesses will remain closed and that people have to remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., leaving outside those hours only to buy food or medicine or go to the bank.
Everyone is still required to wear a protective mask to enter any business as Health Secretary Lorenzo González warned that the peak of cases is not expected until early May.
Puerto Rico has reported more than 780 confirmed cases and at least 42 deaths.
India, Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir; 3 die
SRINAGAR, India — Tensions between India and Pakistan flared again in disputed Kashmir on Sunday as the two armies barraged each other with heavy artillery fire, killing at least three civilians, Indian police said.
Each side accused the other of starting the shelling and targeting civilian areas in violation of the 2003 cease-fire accord along the so-called Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, with both claiming it in its entirety. Since Friday, Pakistan’s military has charged India with repeated violations of the cease-fire along the frontier.
Turkish official quits; faced lockdown ire
ISTANBUL — Turkey introduced a new coronavirus lockdown over the weekend that took many by surprise and led to the resignation late Sunday of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
The 48-hour curfew across 31 cities marked a major development in Turkey, which had previously adopted a more relaxed approach to fighting the virus than its neighbors in Europe and the Mideast.
Soylu took responsibility for the poorly timed announcement of the weekend curfew that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets. He is one of the most senior figures in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.
The lockdowns were announced just two hours before taking effect on Friday night. Thousands ran out to stock up on goods, many without wearing mandatory protective masks.
— From wire reports
