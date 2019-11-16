Israel hits Gaza sites as cease-fire frays
JERUSALEM — Israeli forces struck targets controlled by the ruling Hamas faction in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after rockets were fired from the territory, potentially jeopardizing a shaky cease-fire.
Saturday’s strikes marked the first time Israel had hit Hamas sites during the recent clashes, having limited its previous attacks to assets of a rival Islamic Jihad faction in Gaza.
Hamas, in a departure from previous episodes of violence, had largely stayed out of the fray. But the army said that changed early Saturday when at least two rockets soared toward the Negev Desert city of Beersheba, sparking air raid sirens. Israel’s air defense system shot down the projectiles.
5 Calif. deaths may be murder, suicide
SAN DIEGO — A father is suspected of shooting his estranged wife and four children before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at a San Diego home Saturday, San Diego police said.
All have died except for one child, who was in critical condition, homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said.
The children who were shot range in age from 3 to 11. Police initially identified the eldest child as the lone survivor, but later said it was too early to tell.
A 3-year-old boy, his 29-year-old mother and his 31-year-old father were dead. Three other sons, ages 5, 9 and 11, were taken to the hospital but two died. The third was critically wounded.
Violence erupts in Mexico border city
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Gangsters unleashed mayhem in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas, blocking major roads, burning vehicles and engaging soldiers in shootouts that left one suspected gunman dead.
The Tamaulipas state security agency said armed men carjacked civilians and also seized large trucks late Friday and used them to blockade main streets, including some leading to international border bridges, though operations at crossings were not affected.
The U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert overnight warning its personnel to shelter in place due to the “multiple gunfights and blockades throughout the city.”
Alberto Rodríguez Juárez, a Mexican security official, said the shootouts were the result of a confrontation with troops in which the suspected gunman was killed. Authorities seized an SUV and guns, including a .50-caliber rifle.
3 arrested at protest near statue in N.C.
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Authorities said Saturday that three people were arrested during a protest near a Confederate statue slated for removal.
The News & Observer reported that a fight erupted when protesters who oppose the statue’s removal complained about counterprotesters near a protester’s vehicle.
On Wednesday, a judge lifted an injunction that has blocked the county from removing the statute from where it has stood since 1907.
