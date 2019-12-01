UN fears ‘point of no return’ on climate
MADRID — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the world’s efforts to stop climate change have been “utterly inadequate” and there is a danger global warming could pass the “point of no return.”
Speaking before the start Monday of a two-week international climate conference in Madrid, the U.N. chief said the impact of rising temperatures is being felt around the world.
He noted that the world has the scientific knowledge to limit global warming, but “what is lacking is political will.”
Delegates from almost 200 countries will try to put the finishing touches on the rules governing the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Sestak ends bid for 2020 nomination
WASHINGTON — Joe Sestak, the former Pennsylvania congressman and retired Navy admiral who hoped to turn his military experience into an asset as a Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday he was ending his bid for the party’s nomination.
“Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer,” Sestak wrote on Twitter.
Sestak, 67, served two terms in the House, 2007-2011. He made little impression with donors or other supporters and failed to qualify for any of the party-sponsored debates.
Democrats remained rankled over Sestak’s campaign in 2010 to challenge Sen. Arlen Specter in the party’s primary. While Sestak defeated Specter, a Republican turned Democrat, he lost to the GOP’s Pat Toomey in the general election.
Hundreds in Myanmar rally for Suu Kyi
YANGON, Myanmar — About 700 people rallied Sunday to show support for Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend the country against charges of genocide at the United Nations’ highest court.
Members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party swelled the ranks in front of City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.
The case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague relates to a harsh counterinsurgency campaign waged by Myanmar’s military against members of the Muslim Rohingya community in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.
Suriname leader: Court action ‘political’
PARAMARIBO, Suriname — More than 1,500 supporters welcomed Suriname President Desi Bouterse as he returned Sunday to the South American country, just days after a court convicted him in the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents.
Bouterse dismissed the 20-year prison sentence that he received on Friday as he greeted supporters following an official trip to China. “It was clear that the verdict was political,” he said.
Bouterse declined further comment, adding that he was focused on the May 2020 elections. The court did not issue an arrest order for Bouterse, and defense attorney Irvin Kanhai has appealed the decision.
24 killed in Tunisia as bus falls into ravine
TUNIS, Tunisia — A bus plummeted off a hill in Tunisia on Sunday morning, killing 24 passengers who were on an excursion in the country’s north, government officials said.
The regional bus, which was carrying 43 people and belonged to a private local company, veered off a winding road after the driver failed to maneuver a sharp turn and crashed into a ravine, the Interior Ministry said.
At the time of the accident, the vehicle was headed 115 miles west from capital, Tunis, to Ain Draham, a local tourist spot.
