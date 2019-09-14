UAW to let GM contract lapse; strike possible
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union was letting its contract with General Motors expire just before midnight Saturday, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night.
Citing differences with the company on wages, health care and other issues, union Vice President Terry Dittes told local union officials in a letter that a decision on whether to strike will be made Sunday. The union said in a letter to GM that union members will report for regular shifts on Sunday.
Earlier last week, the union announced that GM would be its target company. That means it will be the focus of bargaining a deal that will be a template for Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
Sanders going off trail to give his voice a rest
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is canceling some campaign events to rest his voice.
His campaign said Saturday that Sanders will return home following his appearance on Sunday at the College of Charleston’s “Bully Pulpit” series. Three campaign events and appearances by the Vermont senator in South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.
Campaign spokesman Mike Casca says that while addressing a rally in Denver last Monday, the senator began to lose his voice. He sounded strained during Thursday night’s Democratic debate.
Transgender woman slain, car burned in Fla.
CLEWSITON, Fla. — Florida sheriff’s deputies are investigating the slaying of a transgender woman whose body was found in her burning car.
Media reports said the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Sept. 4 death of 23-year-old Bee Love Slater in Clewiston. The Human Rights Campaign said Slater is at least the 18th transgender woman to be killed in 2019.
Capt. Susan Harrelle declined to tell the Palm Beach Post how Slater died, saying only the killer or a witness would know that.
She said detectives are investigating whether Slater’s gender identity was a motive for the slaying. Slater’s friend Kenard Wade told WINK-TV that Slater had received threats the night she died and she wanted to leave the Lake Okeechobee area to avoid trouble.
U.S. discovers beached boat with 41 pot bales
LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for possible people in distress, after discovering a beached panga boat with dozens of bales of marijuana onboard in Malibu early Saturday.
The Coast Guard’s Los Angeles-Long Beach station received a report of an abandoned 35-foot panga vessel, with 41 bales of marijuana that weighed nearly 600 pounds.
A helicopter crew was searching for possible people in distress, officials said. The Coast Guard was helping with cleanup and removal of the panga boat from the beach.
Pangas are “Mexican-style fishing boats,” often powered by outboard motors, used to smuggle drugs and people into the country, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.