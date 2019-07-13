Merkel attends Paris event, shows no sign of tremors
PARIS — German Chancellor Angela Merkel demonstrated physical fitness during Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, walking about half a mile without incident after suffering three bouts of trembling in public since June.
Merkel walked for 10 minutes to the German Embassy after attending a two-hour military parade on France’s national holiday. At the embassy, she stood while making brief comments to reporters thanking President Emmanuel Macron for inviting her and several other European leaders for Sunday’s event.
Merkel, who turns 65 on Wednesday, has faced increasing questions about whether health concerns will prevent her from completing her fourth term, which ends in 2021.
Protesters return to jail after attack, death in Wash. state
TACOMA, Wash. — Demonstrators returned to an immigration jail in Washington state a day after an armed man threw incendiary devices at the detention center and later died.
Willem Van Spronsen, 69, was found dead Saturday after four police officers arrived and opened fire.
Demonstrators returned Sunday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, KOMO-TV reported. The demonstrators were protesting the facility and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups.
A friend of Van Spronsen, Deb Bartley, told The Seattle Times that she thinks he wanted to provoke a fatal conflict. She described him as an anarchist and anti-fascist.
“I think this was a suicide,” Bartley said. “But then he was able to kind of do it in a way that spoke to his political beliefs. I know he went down there knowing he was going to die.”
Plane carrying parachutists crashes in Sweden; nine dead
HELSINKI — Swedish officials said a small plane carrying parachutists crashed in northern Sweden soon after takeoff on Sunday, and all nine people on board were killed.
The accident took place on Storsandskar island. Swedish media reported that some of the parachutists were seen trying to jump off the plane just before the crash.
The airport authority Swedavia said the craft was a GippsAero GA8 Airvan, an Australian-made single-engine plane popular with parachutists, that took off from Umea Airport. The crash’s cause is not yet known.
Two killed, 4 hurt in suspected road rage attack in Oklahoma
DURANT, Okla. — Authorities say a driver who had been drinking deliberately forced another vehicle into oncoming traffic on an Oklahoma highway, causing a collision that killed two people and injured four others.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspected road rage attack happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday west of Durant, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. A patrol spokeswoman declined to say what led to the confrontation. The patrol said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash had been drinking and left the scene before he was arrested. He hasn’t been charged yet.
