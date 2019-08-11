5 children die in fire at Pennsylvania day care
ERIE, Pa. — An early morning fire at a residential building housing a day care center killed five children, authorities said.
The fire was reported in Erie at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said.
The owner of the day care was flown to a hospital for treatment, Santone said. He said a neighbor was also injured.
Dayton residents hold tribute for victims
DAYTON, Ohio — People who gathered at the scene of the Dayton mass shooting observed a moment of silence Sunday in tribute to the victims.
Nine people were killed in the Aug. 4 attack that injured more than 30 people in the city’s historic Oregon District. Investigators say Connor Betts, 24, opened fire with an AR-15 style gun. He was quickly killed by police.
The moment of silence was observed at 1:05 a.m. Sunday at Ned Peppers Bar in the entertainment district.
Service held for Texan killed in Vietnam War
COOL, Texas — U.S. flags and patriotic songs honored an Air Force pilot from Texas whose plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War and whose remains were identified this year.
Col. Roy Knight Jr. was remembered Saturday during services in Cool, near Weatherford.
Knight was shot down over Laos in May 1967. His remains were flown Thursday to Dallas Love Field on a commercial jet piloted by his son, Southwest Airlines Capt. Bryan Knight.
Newark residents to receive bottled water
NEWARK, N.J. — The governor of New Jersey and the mayor of Newark have vowed to provide bottled water to city residents with lead service lines after tests indicate filters may not be protecting them against elevated lead levels.
On Sunday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Ras Baraka said, however, that the city and state will need help from the federal government to provide and distribute water to affected residents. And the Democratic leaders said long-term water distribution could affect the city’s corrosion control treatment launched in May, since for the system to work properly residents must keep city water flowing through their pipes.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued the order that bottled water must be provided for residents.
UAE-backed fighters pull back in Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates began withdrawing Sunday from positions they seized from the internationally-recognized government in the southern port city of Aden.
Both the southern separatists and the government forces are ostensibly allies in the Saudi-led military coalition that’s been battling the Houthi rebels since 2015. But a major rift in the coalition was exposed during the four days of fighting for control of Aden, as the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council wrested the city from government forces.
