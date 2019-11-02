Judge blocks insurance rule for immigrants
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge in Portland on Saturday put on hold a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants to prove they will have health insurance or can pay for medical care before they can get visas.
U.S. District Judge Michael Simon granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the rule from going into effect Sunday. It’s not clear when he will rule on the merits of the case.
Seven U.S. citizens and a nonprofit organization filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday, contending the rule would block nearly two-thirds of all prospective legal immigrants.
The proclamation signed by President Donald Trump in early October applies to people seeking immigrant visas from abroad — not those in the U.S. already.
The proclamation says immigrants will be barred from entering the country unless they are to be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering or have enough financial resources to pay for any medical costs.
Calif. seizes $1 billion in plants containing THC
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Authorities in Central California have seized and destroyed about 100 million plants they said were being grown as legal hemp but contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
The Kern County Sheriff’s office said it served search warrants at several fields totaling 459 acres in the Arvin area on Oct. 25 as part of an investigation with the FBI and the California Department of Fish and Wildfire.
The office said samples of the plants tested well above the federal limit of 0.3% of THC for industrial hemp. Authorities said the plants were essentially cannabis worth about $1 billion on the black market. They would not name the grower.
Accused Florida guard had faced complaints
OCALA, Fla. — A guard accused in a lawsuit of beating a female inmate so severely she was left paralyzed had previously been accused of trading cigarettes for sex, insubordination, harassing inmates and other actions at a Florida prison, according to a news report.
Despite the long history of accusations, the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala never fired Keith Turner and he had been promoted to lieutenant a few years ago, The Miami Herald reported.
Cheryl Weimar said in a lawsuit that she was nearly beaten to death by four guards at the prison in August. She suffered a broken neck and is now a paraplegic, according to the lawsuit.
Islamic State reports support for new leader
BEIRUT — A media arm of the Islamic State group reported that militants from Egypt’s Sinai and Bangladesh have pledged allegiance to the leader who succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the first sign of support from the organization’s global affiliates.
The group posted pictures Saturday of a handful of militants purportedly from Bangladesh pledging allegiance to new leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi.
Other pictures showed militants purportedly from Egypt’s Sinai with their rifles and index fingers raised.
Al-Baghdadi was killed Oct. 27 in a U.S. raid in Syria. Al-Qurayshi was named his successor Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.