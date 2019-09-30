Four Ohio jail escapees recaptured in N.C.
The last of four escaped jail inmates was recaptured Monday in North Carolina, officials said.
The four were in custody in Ohio when they used a “homemade weapon” to overpower corrections officers early Sunday, the Gallia County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office said.
By Monday morning, the group had been tracked to a motel about 375 miles away in Cary, N.C. Officials caught three of the fugitives, but another fled and was captured later in Durham.
16 students given insulin shots in error
INDIANAPOLIS — Sixteen students of an Indianapolis school were hospitalized as a precaution Monday after they were mistakenly injected with insulin during a tuberculosis skin test, according to school officials.
The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township said the students from the McKenzie Center for Innovation & Technology were taken to hospitals for observation after being injected with a “small dosage” of insulin by Community Health Network personnel.
It’s unclear how the error occurred.
NYC officer’s death blamed on police fire
NEW YORK — New York City police said Monday that an officer killed while wrestling with an armed man was fatally struck by gunfire from his fellow officers.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Officer Brian Mulkeen was hit twice by police bullets during the confrontation Sunday in the Bronx, in a “tragic case of friendly fire.”
Suspect Antonio Williams, 27, was also killed during the burst of gunfire, in which several officers fired shots.
Investigators had previously suggested that Williams had wrested the officer’s gun away as the pair struggled. But police said Monday that Mulkeen retained control of his gun and fired several shots during the encounter.
Man severely burned in park’s hot spring
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Yellowstone National Park visitor has been hospitalized with severe burns and could face charges after falling into a thermal pool at Old Faithful Geyser, park officials said Monday.
Cade Edmond Siemers, 48, was in critical condition on Monday. It is illegal to leave the boardwalks around Old Faithful, punishable by up to six months in prison.
Calif. man is accused of spying for China
SAN FRANCISCO — A California man who operates tours for Chinese students and visitors was charged with being an illegal foreign agent and delivering classified U.S. national security information to officials in China, U.S. officials announced Monday.
U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson accused Xuehua Edward Peng, 56, of a “combination of age-old spycraft and modern technology.”
The U.S. is engaged in a trade war with China, but the FBI’s John Bennett said international politics had nothing to do with the arrest and charges against Peng.
