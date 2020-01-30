Woman accuses Trump of rape, seeks his DNA
NEW YORK — Lawyers for a woman who accuses President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s are asking for a DNA sample, seeking to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress she says she wore during the encounter.
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.”
Several other people were tested and eliminated as possible contributors to the mix of DNA found on the dress, according to the lab report, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Their names are redacted, but the report indicates they were involved in a photo shoot where she wore the dress last year, the only time Carroll says she has donned the dress since the alleged assault.
Atlanta pastor sets bid for seat in U.S. Senate
ATLANTA — The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic church, entered the race for the U.S. Senate on Thursday with hope of unifying Georgia Democrats in one of the nation’s premier 2020 contests.
Warnock launched his campaign against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., with a video that detailed his path from public housing in Savannah to the pulpit of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church and a pledge to turn his progressive preaching into policy.
Warnock was soon endorsed by Stacey Abrams in a sign that he’s the favorite of powerful party leaders in the race against Loeffler.
Netanyahu takes home Israeli held by Russians
MOSCOW — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a quick stop in Moscow on Thursday to brief Russian President Vladimir Putin on the new U.S. proposal for the Middle East and to bring home an Israeli woman who had been jailed on drug charges.
Netanyahu told Putin that the visit reflected the ever-warming ties between the countries, and that he was eager to hear Putin’s insights on President Donald Trump’s long-awaited blueprint to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But it appeared the main goal was to shuttle Naama Issachar back to Israel. The 26-year-old backpacker was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where Russian authorities said she arrived with more than 9 grams of hashish in her luggage.
She was convicted and sentenced to 7½ years in prison. After lengthy negotiations, Putin pardoned her on Wednesday after receiving numerous assurances and gestures from Israel.
French prelate cleared in sexual abuse case
PARIS — An appeals court overturned a ruling Thursday against a cardinal who had been found guilty of covering up decades-old sexual abuse by a priest in his diocese, the latest twist in the most high-profile legal case against a clergyman in France.
Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 69, archbishop of Lyon, was found guilty last year of failing to report allegations of child abuse by the Rev. Bernard Preynat to authorities.
Barbarin argued in court — and the appeals court agreed — that he wasn’t obligated to report the allegations to authorities because Preynat’s victims were adults when he learned of the abuse.
