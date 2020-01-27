State Dept. bars NPR reporter from flight
WASHINGTON — The State Department has denied a National Public Radio reporter a seat aboard Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plane for an upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia, in a decision coming after Pompeo lashed out at another NPR reporter.
NPR said Monday that correspondent Michele Kelemen wasn’t given a reason for being barred. The State Department declined to comment.
In an interview Friday, Pompeo responded testily when NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly asked him about Ukraine and, specifically, whether he defended or should have defended Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador in Kyiv whose ouster figured in President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
Kelly said after the interview, she was taken to Pompeo’s private living room, where he shouted and cursed at her.
Pompeo responded Saturday that Kelly had “lied” to him, and he called her conduct “shameful.” NPR said it stood by Kelly’s reporting.
4 shot outside Conn. courthouse; 3 arrested
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four men were shot outside the Bridgeport courthouse Monday in what appeared to be a targeted shooting related to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old boy over the weekend, officials said.
Two of the men suffered serious injuries and were in surgery Monday, and two others suffered minor injuries, police said. All were expected to survive.
Police caught three suspects within two hours of the shooting after a pursuit that was captured in part on live television as police cars zoomed behind Mayor Joe Ganim while he addressed the incident to reporters outside Bridgeport police headquarters.
Weinstein accuser describes sex assault
NEW YORK — A former production assistant who first publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of assault in 2017 gave a tearful account of the alleged 2006 episode on the witness stand Monday — and was confronted about her yearslong relationship with him that followed.
Mimi Haleyi, 42, said Weinstein forced her into his bedroom on July 10, 2006. “He held me down on the bed and he forced himself on me,” she told a jury.
But Haleyi was forced to defend her version of events during cross-examination in which she was quizzed about why she willingly went to a Tribeca Grand Hotel room with Weinstein on July 26, 2006, and had sex with him, two weeks after she says he attacked her at his Manhattan home.
Weinstein is charged with a criminal sex act for allegedly forcing sex on Haleyi. He also faces rape charges related to aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Actress Annabella Sciorra testified last week that she was raped by Weinstein.
Turkish quake toll hits 41; last victims found
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish emergency teams on Monday recovered the bodies of the last two quake victims from a collapsed building, raising the death toll from the tremor that hit eastern Turkey to 41.
The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Friday night also injured more than 1,600 others, authorities said. At least 45 survivors have been pulled out of the rubble.
The quake destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others.
