Trump to press Turks over Russian missiles
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump will confront Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his decision to buy a Russian air defense system when they meet this week at the White House amid strained relations between the two NATO allies.
Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said Sunday that the United States is still “very upset” by the move to purchase the Russian S-400 system. The U.S. says the system is not compatible with NATO forces and could compromise the F-35 fighter jet program and aid Russian intelligence. The Trump administration removed Turkey from the F-35 program in July.
O’Brien said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that if Turkey doesn’t get rid of the Russian system, it will likely face U.S. sanctions backed by a bipartisan majority in Congress.
14 killed as storm hits India and Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh — A strong cyclone lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh on Sunday, killing several people in both countries after more than 2 million moved to shelters across Bangladesh’s vast coastal region, officials and news reports said.
Cyclone Bulbul left at least seven people dead in India’s West Bengal state, where the storm first made landfall at around midnight Saturday, the Press Trust of India reported. The storm then made its way to neighboring Bangladesh, where seven people were killed, according to the United News of Bangladesh.
Enamur Rahman, the Bangladeshi junior disaster management minister, said about 5,000 homes across the coastal region were damaged and many trees were uprooted. The Agriculture Ministry said nearly 500,000 acres of cropland were damaged.
Father of woman slain by Texas officer dies
FORT WORTH, Texas — The father of a black woman fatally shot by a white police officer inside her Fort Worth home has died.
Bruce Carter, a spokesman for Marquis Jefferson, told the Dallas Morning News that the father of Atatiana Jefferson suffered a heart attack and died Saturday night at a Dallas hospital. Carter told KDFW-TV that Jefferson “just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”
Atatiana Jefferson was killed last month after police went to her home for a welfare check. The Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder after resigning from the force.
Man charged in slashing of Trump balloon in Ala.
Authorities arrested a man they said had slashed a giant balloon of Donald Trump that was on display to protest the president’s visit to a football game in Alabama on Saturday.
The man, Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, was arrested after officers in Tuscaloosa, Ala., saw him cut the balloon and then try to flee about 1 p.m. Saturday, police said on Facebook. It wasn’t clear what Hutchinson had used to slash the balloon.
The balloon, which stands 20 by 13 feet when fully inflated, had been set up at a protest at Monnish Park.
Hutchinson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, police said. He was taken to Tuscaloosa County Jail, posted $2,500 bond and watched the game’s third quarter, The Tuscaloosa News reported.
