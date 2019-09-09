N. Korea demands talks, fires projectiles
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched two projectiles toward the sea on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said. The launch came hours after the North offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States but warned that its dealings with Washington may end without new U.S. proposals.
The launches and demand for new proposals were apparently aimed at pressuring the United States to make concessions when the North Korea-U.S. talks restart.
Sarah Palin’s husband appears to seek split
ANCHORAGE, Alaska— Former Gov. Sarah Palin’s husband appears to be seeking a divorce from his wife of 31 years.
Paperwork believed to be from Todd Palin cited “incompatibility of temperament” in seeking to end his marriage to the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee.
The filing Friday in Anchorage Superior Court only identified the couple by initials.
The Palins married in 1988. After Sarah Palin became governor in 2006, Todd Palin continued to fish commercially and work an oilfield job on the North Slope.
Resentencing ordered for senator’s attacker
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal appeals court on Monday vacated what it called a “well-below-guidelines” prison sentence for the man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky home, ordering a resentencing for the attack that broke the lawmaker’s ribs.
The three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it found “no compelling justification” for Rene Boucher’s 30-day sentence.
The ruling came in response to an appeal by federal prosecutors who had argued that 21 months would have been more appropriate. The appeals court took no position on an appropriate sentence.
The Republican senator was tackled by Boucher in late 2017 when Paul’s then-neighbor became angry over lawn maintenance at the senator’s home. Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and served his 30-day sentence at a federal prison in Illinois.
‘Negro Mountain’ signs removed in Maryland
Signs that read “Negro Mountain” have been removed from highways in western Maryland, the latest development in a long controversy.
The mountain is a 30-mile ridge in Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania “named for a brave servant” of “a pre-Revolutionary frontiersman whose party fought a group of Indians in a territorial battle,” according to the Interior Department’s Board on Geographic Names.
Historians debate the origin of the name. In 1994, the board rejected a proposal to change it, and the Maryland House of Delegates did not vote this year on a proposal to look at alternate names.
Highway workers appear to have gotten a jump on lawmakers. As the Cumberland Times-News reported Sunday, the Maryland State Highway Administration removed the signs earlier this year.
