North Koreans fire projectiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday continued to ramp up its weapons demonstrations by firing unidentified projectiles twice into the sea while lashing out at the United States and South Korea for continuing joint military exercises that the North says could derail fragile nuclear diplomacy.
South Korea’s military alerted reporters of the launches minutes before an unidentified spokesperson of the North’s Foreign Ministry released a statement denouncing Washington and Seoul over the start of their joint exercises on Monday.
Telescope backers look at alternative site
BARCELONA, Spain — The director of a Spanish research center said the international consortium that wants to build a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest peak despite protests from Native Hawaiians has decided to seek a building permit for an alternative site in the Canary Islands.
Canary Islands Astrophysics Institute Director Rafael Rebolo said on Monday that he received a letter from the head of the Thirty Meter Telescope project saying its board recently decided “to proceed with the request to seek a building permit” for the island of La Palma. He said the group is moving forward with its “plan B” site in La Palma “should it not be possible to build in Hawaii.”
Rebolo insisted the consortium that already obtained a permit in Hawaii still plans to put the $1.4 billion telescope on the top of Mauna Kea.
Lawsuit seeks to block Calif. tax return law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four California voters have sued to block a new state law aimed at forcing Republican President Donald Trump to release his income tax returns.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last week that requires presidential candidates to file five years of their income tax returns with the California secretary of state. Candidates who don’t comply will not appear on the March 3 presidential primary ballot.
The conservative group Judicial Watch announced Monday that it had filed a lawsuit last week to challenge the law. The four plaintiffs are two Republicans, one Democrat and one independent.
UK leader’s no-deal Brexit threat opposed
LONDON — Opponents of Boris Johnson’s threat to crash out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31 are hardening their plans to stop him as the new U.K. prime minister seeks to build support.
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn signaled he will call a vote of no-confidence when Parliament returns next month, while rebel Member of Parliament Dominic Grieve said a growing number of his fellow Conservatives will turn against Johnson as the premier’s “no-ifs-no-buts” Halloween deadline for leaving the bloc approaches.
Grieve said if there’s enough support for Corbyn’s vote of no-confidence, Parliament could force the appointment of a new prime minister at the helm of a government of national unity.
