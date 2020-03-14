Fake virus test kits seized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Federal authorities warned consumers Saturday about fake home-testing kits for the coronavirus after customs agents intercepted a package at Los Angeles International Airport filled with vials labeled as COVID-19 test kits.
The parcel arriving from the United Kingdom last week was declared as purified water vials valued at nearly $200.
But U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspectors discovered labels referring to the new virus that began in China and has spread globally.
“The American public should be aware of bogus home testing kits for sale either online or in informal direct to consumer settings,” the agency said Saturday.
Romanian lawmakers approve government
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian lawmakers on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to approve Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s new government, the same one ousted last month as the result of losing a no-confidence vote.
Orban’s nomination by President Klaus Iohannis came amid Romania’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Orban and his Cabinet of ministers, who remained in a caretaker role after losing a no-confidence vote on Feb. 5, have been in isolation since Friday after a lawmaker was confirmed infected.
Monarch butterfly count drops in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — The number of monarch butterflies that showed up at their winter resting grounds decreased about 53% this year, Mexican officials said Friday.
Some activists called the decline “heartbreaking,” but the Mexico head of the World Wildlife Fund said the reduction “is not alarming.”
WWF Mexico director Jorge Rickards said the previous year’s large numbers were “atypical” and the monarchs had returned to their average population levels.
However, environmentalist and author Homero Aridjis said that “the decline of over 53% of populations in the butterfly reserve is worrisome, above all because of the effects of climate change on the migration route and on the wintering grounds in Mexico.”
Russia detains 49 who protested repression
MOSCOW — Police in the Russian capital on Saturday detained 49 people at a protest against political repression outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service.
The detentions came as people stood in line to take part in a single picket protest. Russian law allows lone picketers without prior permission.
The security service is the main successor to the Soviet KGB, and its headquarters on Lubyanka Square has symbolic resonance.
Pa. man is accused of shooting at school van
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted homicide after, authorities say, he camouflaged himself in the woods and shot at a school van with children inside.
Police arrested Bryon Benetas, 41, after finding him Tuesday in a wooded area in Shenango Township with two guns, WPXI reported.
The case remains under investigation
