Cases of mystery illness rise in China
BEIJING — The number of cases of a new type of viral pneumonia linked to a food market in central China has risen to 44, health authorities said Friday, in an outbreak awakening fearful memories of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.
Of those cases diagnosed since December, 11 were listed as critical, the Wuhan city health commission said on its official website. All were being treated in isolation, and 121 people who had been in close contact with them were under observation.
The most common symptom was fever, with shortness of breath and lung infections appearing in a small number of cases. There have been no clear indications of human-to-human transmission of the disease.
While the cause of the disease remains unknown, the commission said it has ruled out known respiratory diseases including avian influenza, which has appeared occasionally in China among people working with live poultry.
China replaces top official in Hong Kong
BEIJING — China replaced its top official in Hong Kong on Saturday, state media said, as anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous territory entered their eighth month.
Luo Huining, the former Communist Party chief for Shanxi province, was appointed to head China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua News Agency said. He replaces Wang Zhimin, who had assumed office in September 2017. Xinhua did not give a reason for the change.
The protesters are demanding fully democratic elections for Hong Kong’s leader and legislature and an investigation into police use of force.
Oregon woman said to attack Muslim student
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for a woman accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station.
Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, has been indicted on hate crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief charges in the Nov. 12 attack at a downtown MAX station.
The Multnomah County district attorney’s office described the attack, saying Campbell grabbed the religious head cover worn by the Portland State University student to try to choke the student with it. The 24-year-old woman, a foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia, said she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.
Paris knife attack called terror related
PARIS — French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Paris area is being treated as terror-related.
On Saturday, they said investigations revealed that the assailant, who was shot dead by police, had been radicalized and had prepared the attack in Villejuif, in the Paris suburbs. They said their investigations justify a probe into “murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking.”
Earlier Saturday, Creteil prosecutor Laure Beccuau described the assailant as a 22-year-old man with a long psychiatric history.
The two women hurt in the attack have left the hospital.
