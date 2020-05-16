Shkreli’s request to leave prison denied
A judge has denied convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli’s request to leave prison so he could research a treatment for the novel coronavirus, after officials dismissed his rationale as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that got him locked up.
Shkreli, who gained notoriety as the “Pharma Bro” executive who raised the price of an AIDS drug by 5,000%, has been serving a seven-year sentence at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pa., since his 2017 fraud conviction.
Pompeo to China: Leave media alone
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China against interfering with U.S. journalists in Hong Kong, and said actions impinging on freedoms there could damage diplomatic relations.
“These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres, and their valuable reporting informs Chinese citizens and the world,” Pompeo said.
Trump aide accuses China of seeding virus
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration stepped up its campaign of blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, with a top aide suggesting Beijing sent airline passengers to spread the infection worldwide.
“The virus was spawned in Wuhan province, patient zero was in November,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on ABC’s “This Week.”
“The Chinese, behind the shield of the World Health Organization, for two months hid the virus from the world and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that.”
Milan, in northern Italy, and New York went on to become hot spots for the pandemic.
Canadian jet crashes in show; one dead
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — A Canadian acrobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire. Video appeared showed the crew ejecting.
The crash left debris scattered across a neighborhood near the airport in Kamloops, 260 miles northeast of Vancouver.
Pirates attack tanker off Yemen’s coast
CAIRO — Pirates attacked a U.K.-flagged chemical tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, Stolt Tankers said.
The vessel’s guards exchanged fire with two skiffs manned by six armed pirates, who approached the vessel Stolt Apal at high speed, the company said. The vessel’s guards disabled one skiff and ended the pursuit. There were no injuries on board. The vessel’s bridge area sustained minor damage from bullets.
