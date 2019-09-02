Guatemala arrests former first lady
GUATEMALA CITY — Former Guatemalan first lady and presidential runner-up Sandra Torres was arrested Monday on charges of campaign finance violations, the latest high-profile political figure to face allegations of malfeasance even as a U.N. anti-graft commission is set to shut down.
Investigators searched Torres’ Guatemala City home in the morning and transported her to court, handcuffed. She told journalists she was the victim of a political vendetta.
Torres’ vice presidential running mate from 2015, Mario Leal Castillo, is also wanted in the case and is considered a fugitive from justice.
Iran warns of ‘strong step’ from 2015 deal
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran will “take a strong step” away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe cannot offer the country new terms by a deadline at the end of this week, a government spokesman said Monday as top Iranian diplomats traveled to France and Russia for last-minute talks.
The comments from Ali Rabiei reinforced the Friday deadline Iran had set for Europe to offer it a way to sell its crude oil on the global market.
Crushing U.S. sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal have curbed Iran’s oil exports and sent its economy into freefall. In response, Iran has surpassed limits on nuclear enrichment in a bid to pressure Europe to find a way around the sanctions.
N.J. parade canceled after devices found
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Authorities canceled a Labor Day parade that the governor was supposed to attend Monday because “destructive devices” were found near the parade route.
Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, with more charges expected, Middlesex County prosecutors and local police said.
Authorities said a package containing a destructive device was left at Donovan’s Reef bar in Sea Bright. Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, the event was canceled. Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, had planned to march.
Palestinian women protest after death
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Hundreds of Palestinian women held a demonstration in the West Bank on Monday to demand an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman who many suspect was the victim of a so-called honor killing.
Israa Ghrayeb, a makeup artist from a village near Bethlehem, died last month after being hospitalized. Friends and women’s rights activists suspect her male relatives assaulted her over a video shared online that purportedly showed her out with a man who had proposed to her.
The family said she jumped from a balcony of their home after being “possessed by demons.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.