Trump: N. Korea’s Kim wants to meet, apologizes for recent missile firings
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to start negotiations after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end. He also said Kim apologized for the recent short-range missile tests that have rattled U.S. allies in the region.
Trump tweeted more details from the “beautiful” three-page letter he told reporters on Friday that he’d received from Kim. Trump, on vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, said Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive exercises,” which North Korea sees as a threat.
He said Kim offered him “a small apology” for the recent tests and assured him “that this testing would stop when the exercises end.” North Korea on Saturday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea — the fifth round of launches in less than three weeks.
“I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!” Trump wrote.
Jury in Cleveland awards $50 million to man claiming that police abused him
CLEVELAND — A jury in Cleveland on Friday awarded $50 million to a man who claimed police beat him while he was handcuffed and locked him in a storage closet for four days with no toilet and nothing to eat or drink but a carton of milk.
The jury award in the lawsuit filed by Arnold Black, 52, against East Cleveland and its police department included $20 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
A different Cuyahoga County jury awarded Black $22 million in June 2016 during a three-day trial where no attorneys representing East Cleveland attended. The city appealed, and the lawsuit was sent back to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for another trial.
Whether East Cleveland can pay the jury award is uncertain. It’s one of the poorest cities in Ohio.
Officials in Yemen say separatists have seized control of port city of Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni separatists have wrested control of the port city of Aden, including the presidential palace, from forces loyal to the internationally backed government after heavy fighting, security officials said Saturday.
The separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates had been fighting as part of the Saudi-led coalition that supports the government but turned against those forces during clashes in the southern city. The death toll in four days of fighting climbed to more than 70 people, including civilians, officials said.
This latest development could further fracture the coalition that has battled Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015 on behalf of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government, which is largely confined to Aden. Houthis control the north and the capital, Sanaa.
Despite declared cease-fire, car bomb kills 3 U.N. staffers outside mall in Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya — A bomb-laden vehicle exploded Saturday outside a shopping mall in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi, killing at least three U.N. staff members, a spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general said. The attack came even as the country’s warring sides said they accepted a cease-fire proposed by the U.N. aimed at halting combat in the capital Tripoli during a Muslim holiday.
Health officials said the blast took place outside Arkan Mall in the Hawari neighborhood, where people were gathering for shopping a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday begins. Two of the dead hailed from Libya and Fuji. The blast wounded nine people.
