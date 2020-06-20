Dutch police arrest 400 in virus protest
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police arrested about 400 protesters and used a water cannon Sunday after violence erupted around a demonstration in The Hague against government measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.
A peaceful protest turned violent when dozens of what police said were soccer fans arrived and clashed with riot police near the city’s central railway station. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The protesters argue that a proposed law formalizing the coronavirus measures goes too far and is unconstitutional.
The official outbreak death toll in the Netherlands is 6,090, though the true toll is higher because not everyone who died of suspected COVID-19 was tested.
Britain: Stabbing that killed 3 was terrorism
READING, England — A stabbing rampage that killed three people as they sat in a park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack, police said Sunday.
A 25-year-old man who is believed to be the lone attacker was in custody, but officials said the motive for the violence was unclear.
Three people were killed and three others seriously wounded in the stabbing attack that came out of the blue Saturday in Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people 40 miles west of London.
Police said “incredibly brave” unarmed officers detained a local man at the scene. Britain’s national news agency, Press Association, and other media outlets named him as Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan asylum-seeker living in Reading.
The BBC reported that Saadallah was investigated by security services last year over concerns he planned to travel abroad to join a jihadi group, but that he was not found to be a major threat.
Check for drugs sparks violence in Germany
FRANKFURT, Germany — Police in the German city of Stuttgart said Sunday that 24 people were arrested and 19 police officers were injured after a check for drugs sparked attacks on the officers.
The disturbance started after officers stopped a 17-year-old on suspicion of drug possession as several hundred people partied outside late Saturday, police said.
Bystanders threw stones and bottles, and smaller groups ran through surrounding streets breaking shop windows, according to police.
Pirated editions of Bolton book go online
NEW YORK — John Bolton’s memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department.
But over the weekend, it was available in ways that even his publisher is hoping to prevent.
A PDF of “The Room Where It Happened” has turned up on the internet, offering a free, pirated edition of the former national security adviser’s scathing takedown of President Donald Trump, who has alleged that the book contains classified material.
“We are working assiduously to take down these clearly illegal instances of copyright infringement,” Simon & Schuster spokesperson Adam Rothberg said Sunday.
On Saturday, a federal judge ruled that Simon & Schuster could publish the book despite the Trump administration’s objections.
