Judge backs Harvard in admissions lawsuit
NEW YORK — Harvard University has deflected an anti-affirmative action group’s lawsuit over using race as a factor in admissions, in a ruling that’s likely to be challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.
A federal judge on Tuesday said the nation’s oldest college may consider race as one criterion among many in its admissions decisions.
The suit, brought in 2014 by Students for Fair Admissions, claimed that Harvard illicitly engaged in “racial balancing” by artificially limiting Asian-Americans’ numbers and favoring African American, Latino and white applicants.
Sanders, Buttigieg strong on fundraising
WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders reported Tuesday that he raised $25.3 million over the last three months, the largest quarterly sum a Democratic White House candidate has posted this year and an amount that ensures he will be an enduring presence in the primary season.
Pete Buttigieg, who entered the race as the little-known mayor of South Bend, Ind., also released his numbers, pulling in $19.1 million for the quarter, a decline from his field-leading sum last quarter but a figure that’s all but certain to place him in the top tier.
Carter marks a record age 95 for a president
ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter celebrated his 95th birthday on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone as he continues his humanitarian work and occasionally weighs in on politics and policy.
Carter still lives in tiny Plains and planned no public celebrations on Tuesday. The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring.
Finn kills 1, hurts 9 in attack on storefront
HELSINKI — A man wielding a sword and a firearm killed a woman and wounded nine others Tuesday at a vocational school inside a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker was seriously wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.
The police superintendent for eastern Finland, Mikko Lyytinen, said at a news conference that officers were forced to shoot the man to prevent more bloodshed at the Herman shopping center in the town of Kuopio.
Police said the man was born in 1994 and he’s a Finnish national without a prior criminal record. The motive for the attack remained unclear.
Judge puts abortion law in Georgia on hold
ATLANTA — A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Georgia’s restrictive new abortion law from taking effect, following the lead of other judges who have blocked similar measures in other states.
The law signed in May by Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re expecting. It allows for limited exceptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.