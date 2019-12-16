Houston man charged after mercury spilled
HOUSTON — A 19-year-old man was arrested after mercury was found spilled in Houston, leading dozens of people to be decontaminated as a precaution, the FBI said Monday.
The agency said on Twitter that Christopher Lee Melder was charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of hazardous material. He’s also charged on an outstanding felony drug possession warrant.
According to the FBI, city officials alleged Melder took the mercury from a lab he broke into. Officials later determined that less than a pint of mercury was spilled outside a Walmart, a Sonic Drive-In and a gas station. Officials said about 60 people were found to have trace amounts of mercury contamination near their feet and shoes and were decontaminated at the scene as a precaution.
High court lets stand decision on homeless
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not review a lower court decision that protected those experiencing homelessness from being ticketed for sleeping and camping on city sidewalks and parks if no other shelter is available.
Without comment or noted dissent, the court turned down a petition from Boise, Idaho, whose law against sleeping and camping on sidewalks was struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit as a violation of the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
The 9th Circuit decision applies in nine Western states, including California, where such cities as Los Angeles and San Francisco have seen an explosion in the population of homeless people.
Shooting hurts man, sends bullet into class
HARTFORD, Conn. — A bullet whizzed into a classroom filled with 11 children Monday, somehow missing everyone in the room as a shooting outside the school left one man injured.
Police said the man, who had dropped off a child at the Catholic Academy of New Haven, was shot several times outside the building but is expected to survive.
Police also said the victim was a suspect in “numerous” shootings.
3 with measles went through Calif. airport
Three people with measles passed through Los Angeles International Airport last week, Los Angeles County health officials said Monday — and it’s unclear how many people were exposed to one of the most contagious viruses in the world.
The infected people, who were not Los Angeles County residents, were at the airport and could have exposed other travelers on Wednesday in terminals 4 and 5 between 6:50 a.m. and noon.
The Department of Health said there is “no known current risk,” but it was trying to identify others who could have been exposed.
Argentina arrests four in British man’s death
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Police in Argentina arrested four men in the fatal shooting of a British tourist in a robbery attempt, authorities said Monday.
Authorities were searching for a fifth suspect in Saturday’s killing of Matthew Charles Gibbard in Buenos Aires. Gibbard’s stepson suffered a gunshot wound in the attack.
