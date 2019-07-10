U.S. officials: ‘Active threats’ to elections
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration warned of unspecified “active threats” to U.S. elections as top security officials briefed Congress Wednesday on steps the government has taken to improve election security in the wake of Russian interference in 2016.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials “made it clear there are active threats and they’re doing everything they can” to stop them, said Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. The officials met separately with the House and Senate.
6 held in corruption probe in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s former secretary of education and five other people were arrested Wednesday on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors, federal officials said.
Federal officials said Wednesday morning that former Education Secretary Julia Keleher; former Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration head Angela Avila-Marrero; businessmen Fernando Scherrer-Caillet and Alberto Velazquez-Piñol, and education contractors Glenda E. Ponce-Mendoza and Mayra Ponce-Mendoza, who are sisters, were arrested by the FBI on 32 counts of fraud and related charges.
The alleged fraud involves $15.5 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2019. U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico Rosa Emilia Rodriguez said Velazquez-Piñol had improperly taken advantage of contacts in the education and health insurance agencies to win federal contracts and illegally used federal money to pay for lobbying. Officials said there was no evidence that Keleher or Avila-Marrero had personally benefited from the scheme.
Amal Clooney criticizes Khashoggi response
LONDON — Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney accused world leaders Wednesday of failing to protect journalists and responding with “a collective shrug” over the slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Clooney, the British government’s envoy on media freedom, said at a conference on press freedom that “journalists are under attack like never before.” Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed inside Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul last year.
More than 20 killed in Papua New Guinea
CANBERRA, Australia — Police and soldiers have been sent to Papua New Guinea’s highlands to make arrests and provide security after more than 20 people were slain in recent tribal violence over a feud that has lasted for years, officials said Wednesday.
In the latest attack, 16 women and children were killed this week by assailants armed with rifles in the village of Karida in Hela province. Because two of the victims were pregnant, police put the death toll at 18. Officials differ on whether the attack happened on Sunday or Monday. Authorities say the slaughter was probably retaliation for an ambush near Peta village on Saturday that left six or seven people dead.
