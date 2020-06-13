SpaceX launches new array of 58 satellites
ORLANDO, Fla. — An hour before sunrise Saturday, SpaceX launched yet another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, continuing the company’s mission to build a constellation of satellites that can deliver high-speed internet to the entire planet.
The launch, which went off as scheduled at 5:21 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s launch complex 40, deployed 58 small satellites, loaded inside a Falcon 9 rocket, to low-Earth orbit. The satellites deployed and began to fan out about 40 minutes after launch.
Also on board were 3 SkySat satellites, as part of the company’s first ride-share mission with Planet Labs, based out of San Francisco.
SpaceX successfully landed the reusable booster, which has flown twice before, on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship about 8 minutes after the launch.
This was the “fastest pad turnover” SpaceX has performed since beginning the Starlink missions, SpaceX said.
The last batch of satellites launched just 10 days ago.
French submarine fire put out after 14 hours
PARIS — After a 14-hour battle, firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out on a French nuclear submarine during renovation work.
The Defense Ministry said no one was injured, and insisted the risk of radioactivity released by the fire was “zero” because the vessel’s nuclear fuel and all its weapons had been removed before the renovations began in January.
But it took 100 firefighters from three emergency services as well as specialized submarine teams more than 14 hours to put out the blaze, the ministry said.
It was unclear whether the ship is salvageable.
The fire broke out Friday morning in the Mediterranean naval port of Toulon, and was extinguished after midnight, the ministry said Saturday.
All workers and sailors aboard the submarine were safely evacuated, officials said.
Alaskans to get $992 from Permanent Fund
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Permanent Fund dividend was finalized at $992 and distribution is expected to begin early this year because of economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic, state department officials said.
The state Department of Revenue made the announcement Friday, saying payments are expected to begin July 1 instead of in October.
This is the smallest Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payout since 2013 when a $900 check was distributed, KTUU-TV reported.
Lebanon protesters call on leaders to quit
BEIRUT — Protesters took to the streets in Beirut and other cities Saturday in mostly peaceful protests against Lebanon’s government, calling for its resignation as the small country sinks deeper into economic distress.
The protests came after two days of rallies spurred by a collapse of the local currency against the dollar.
The dollar shortage has crunched Lebanon’s middle class and increased poverty in the Mediterranean nation of over 5 million.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab is supported by the militant group Hezbollah, but he has been weakened by the economic crisis.
