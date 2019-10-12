Case dropped against Michigan State trainer
LANSING, Mich. — Prosecutors have dropped a felony sexual-assault case against a Michigan State University athletic trainer who separately was among several people at the school implicated in the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.
David Jager was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in a 2016 incident involving a woman in Lansing. The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office told a judge Friday that it was dismissing the charge. The case wasn’t related to Nassar.
But the state attorney general’s office last year concluded that Jager and 10 others at Michigan State knew about but didn’t report Nassar’s sexual abuse of gymnasts and other female athletes. Nassar was convicted and sentenced to decades in prison.
Fla. defense lawyer dated client’s accuser
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Christian radio co-host accused of repeatedly raping a girl at his church has hired as his defense attorney a man who later dated the alleged victim.
The Rev. Bryan Fulwider pleaded not guilty Thursday to 30 counts of child sexual abuse, which allegedly began when the accuser was 14 in 2005 and lasted until 2010.
A judge is now weighing whether to remove one of the pastor’s defense attorneys, Jacob V. Stuart Jr. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the woman’s lawyer, Lisabeth Fryer, filed a motion Tuesday to have Stuart dismissed because, among other things, Stuart was in a romantic relationship with her client for two years.
Crash leaves 2 dead in Calif. carjacking case
WEST COVINA, Calif. — Authorities say a carjacking suspect being chased by Southern California police crashed a stolen SUV into another vehicle, killing two people inside.
Police say the collision happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in West Covina, east of Los Angeles. Officials said two adults were ejected after their car was hit. They died at the scene. A child in their car was injured.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital.
Serial stowaway arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO — A woman who has been arrested in or near airports dozens of times and sneaked onto planes without a ticket several times is back in custody after police say she tried to sneak through security at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Chicago police say Marilyn Hartman, 67, was arrested Friday night after officers determined she didn’t have a boarding pass or identification.
The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that’s played out for a decade at airports across the U.S., including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O’Hare to London. She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing.
She was sentenced in March to 18 months’ probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago’s two commercial airports.
