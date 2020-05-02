2 Indian soldiers killed in violence in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Two Indian soldiers were killed and another was wounded by Pakistani fire in Kashmir, the Indian military said Saturday, as tensions continued to escalate along the volatile and highly militarized frontier between the archrivals in the disputed Himalayan region.
Pakistan’s military said a young woman was wounded when Indian soldiers fired rockets and mortars along the frontier on Friday. In the past, the countries have accused each other of starting border skirmishes in the divided region, which both claim in its entirety.
Col. Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman, said Pakistani soldiers late Friday targeted forward posts in the western Uri area along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two countries. He said the attack was a violation of the 2003 cease-fire accord.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said that it summoned an Indian diplomat on Saturday to protest alleged violations.
Detainees refuse virus tests, damage facility
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A group of about 10 federal immigration detainees who refused to be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 caused extensive damage to the center in Dartmouth where they are being held, the sheriff’s office said Friday night.
The inmates involved in the incident at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center reported multiple symptoms of COVID-19 and when told they had to be tested, they rushed officers.
The Bristol County sheriff said the detainees barricaded themselves in the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and “‘trashed the entire unit.” A special response team restrained the detainees, the department said.
No staff injuries were reported. Three detainees were hospitalized.
Alligator attack kills woman in S.C. pond
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a woman on Friday, authorities said.
The officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. and saw the animal attack, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman was dead. Her name has not been released. Deputies retrieved the alligator’s carcass to help with the investigation, deputies said.
It was the third fatal alligator attack in South Carolina in the past four years. A 90-year-old woman walked out of a Charleston nursing home in 2016 and was killed, while a 45-year-old woman walking her dog was fatally attacked on Hilton Head Island in August 2018.
Body of 5th child found in Ky. buggy accident
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — Search crews on Saturday recovered the body of the last of five Amish children who died when their buggy was swept away in a swollen Kentucky creek while trying to cross a bridge.
Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned Wednesday in Bath County in eastern Kentucky. The adult in the buggy made it to the stream bank and called for help.
Four of the children were found dead Wednesday. State National Guard troops helped in the effort, where people were searching the remote area on foot, on ATVs and in kayaks, state police said.
