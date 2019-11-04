Trump accuser files defamation lawsuit
A writer and longtime women’s advice columnist on Monday sued President Donald Trump, accusing him of defaming her this summer after she claimed he sexually assaulted her two decades ago in an upscale New York City department store.
E. Jean Carroll publicly described the alleged assault for the first time in June, in a published excerpt of a memoir. At that time and in the new lawuit, she said that after running into the then-real estate developer at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or early 1996, they chatted and shopped together before he attacked her in a dressing room and sexually assaulted her.
Trump has denied ever meeting her and has said she was trying to promote her book. The White House did not provide immediate comment after the suit was filed Tuesday. Carroll is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
White supremacist held in Colo. bomb plot
The FBI arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist on charges of planning to blow up a historic Colorado synagogue and poison congregants, federal officials said Monday. The FBI called the alleged plot a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism.
Richard Holzer, 27, was arrested Friday after picking up what he thought was a bundle of pipe bombs and dynamite from undercover agents, according to an affidavit filed in federal court in Denver. He was wearing a Nazi armband when he was arrested and carrying a copy of “Mein Kampf,” FBI Special Agent John Smith wrote in the filing. Officials said Holzer wanted to blow up the Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo, Colo.
Mfume seeks Md. seat held by Cummings
Former NAACP chief and U.S. lawmaker Kweisi Mfume said Monday that he will run for the Maryland congressional seat most recently held by his friend, the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Mfume, 71, occupied the 7th District seat from 1987 to 1996, when he stepped aside to lead the NAACP. Cummings then ran for the seat and won.
Mfume is the second well-known Democrat to announce plans to run in the deep-blue district, following Del. Talmadge Branch of Baltimore, the majority whip in the Maryland House of Delegates. Cummings’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who chairs the Maryland Democratic Party, said last week that she is considering entering the race.
Teen held in shooting of girl on Halloween
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy will remain in custody for the Halloween shooting of a 7-year-old girl as prosecutors seek medical records, a judge decided Monday.
The teen, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting happened on Halloween as children in costumes swarmed 26th Street. The teen is accused of opening fire, hitting the girl in the lower neck and chest, police said. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where she was stabilized.
The gunman was aiming at a 32-year-old man near the girl, police said. He was wounded in the hand and found by police about a block away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.