Tom Hanks, wife home after virus treatment
CANBERRA, Australia — Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson returned to the United States Friday, weeks after testing positive in Australia for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The two arrived in Los Angeles by private jet, and couldn’t look any happier, TMZ and The New York Post reported on Friday.
The New York Post said that Hanks, 63, was seen stretching down to touch the tarmac then doing a celebration dance after the aircraft arrived in Los Angeles.
Hanks and Wilson were hospitalized briefly on Australia’s Gold Coast after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in March. They spent time in self-isolation but checked in with fans via Instagram.
The Oscar-winning actor was in Australia for the pre-production of director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on Elvis Presley, to play the role of the star’s manager Col. Tom Parker.
Production ceased after Hanks confirmed the news of COVID-19.
Earth Hour turns lights off for climate cause
CANBERRA, Australia — Despite coronavirus restrictions, Earth Hour was held across the world on Saturday, starting from New Zealand, followed by Fiji and Australia, with lights switched off on famous buildings and regular homes to boost awareness of climate change.
The initiative, started by environmental group the WWF in 2007, asks people, companies and local authorities to turn off lights for one hour from 8:30 p.m. local time in their town or city.
Photos and videos were shared on social media, but the buzz was somewhat dampened by the coronavirus lockdowns. In order to comply with lockdown restrictions, the WWF has suggested activities at home, such as playing games by candlelight.
Coincidentally, lockdowns across the globe have led to a reduction in pollution.
Russian state oil firm sells Venezuela assets
CARACAS, Venezuela — Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft said Saturday that it was ceasing operations in Venezuela and selling all of its assets in the country, a sudden move that could damage Venezuela’s already collapsing economy.
The United States had imposed sanctions on two Rosneft oil trading subsidiaries this year for helping Venezuela’s authoritarian president, Nicolás Maduro, stay in power. Those sanctions have hurt the company’s business elsewhere in the world.
The lack of publicly disclosed details on the sale, combined with the involvement of a Russian state-owned buyer, may allow Rosneft to continue doing business with Maduro under a different name to bypass U.S. sanctions.
4 passengers dead in cruise ship off Panama
PANAMA CITY — Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship now anchored off Panama and two people aboard the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, the cruise line said Friday, with hundreds of passengers unsure how long they will remain at sea.
Holland America Line said in a post on its Facebook page that more than 130 people aboard the Zaandam had reported flu-like symptoms.
The Panama Maritime Authority said 401 passengers not showing symptoms would be transferred to another ship.
