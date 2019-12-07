Calif. utility agrees to $13.5B fire settlement
LOS ANGELES — Pacific Gas and Electric announced Friday it has reached a tentative $13.5 billion settlement resolving all major claims related to the deadly Northern California wildfires of 2017-2018 that were blamed on its outdated equipment and negligence.
The utility says the deal, which still requires court approval, represents a key step in leading it out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The deal is expected to resolve all claims arising from a series of 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and all but incinerated the town of Paradise. It also resolves claims from the 2015 Butte Fire and Oakland’s 2016 “Ghost Ship” fire.
Two N.C. children face manslaughter counts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina said they charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter after they got into a fight with another child who was struck by a vehicle and killed.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the charges late Friday.
Police said that on Thursday evening, the two youths and an 11-year-old boy were engaged in a fight by a road when the victim entered the road and was hit by a vehicle.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was not charged.
Fla. gun law violator may face 5-year term
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state’s “red flag” law.
It took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty last week, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Friday.
Smith was the first in Florida to be charged with defying the law, which went into effect after last year’s Parkland high school shooting.
Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 after an incident in which Smith was accused of shooting at a car during an argument, authorities said. He is awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge in that case.
Under the state’s “red flag” law, authorities with support from a judge can seek to remove weapons from people who pose a danger to themselves and others. Florida is one of 15 states with such laws.
A sentencing date has not been set.
Tuskegee airman flies on 100th birthday
FREDERICK, Md. — A member of the Tuskegee Airmen celebrated his 100th birthday by taking a flight.
Retired Army Air Forces Col. Charles McGee flew a private jet Friday between Frederick and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, news outlets reported.
The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American unit to fly combat airplanes in World War II. The Air Force recently honored the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet.
McGee is one of the Air Force’s most celebrated pilots. He flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.
McGee, who turned 100 on Saturday, attributes positive thinking to his longevity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.