New Delhi rioting death toll up to 24
NEW DELHI — At least 24 people were killed and 189 injured in three days of clashes in New Delhi that coincided with President Donald Trump’s first state visit to India, with the toll expected to rise as hospitals continue to take in the wounded, authorities said Wednesday.
Shops, Muslim shrines and public vehicles were left smoldering from violence between Hindu mobs and Muslims protesting a new citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalization for foreign-born religious minorities of all major faiths in South Asia except Islam.
The clashes were the worst communal riots in the Indian capital in decades. The law’s passage in December earlier brought massive protests across India that left 23 dead, many of them killed by police.
Pentagon warned on shifting funds
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers from both parties told Pentagon leaders on Wednesday that they are undermining their own efforts to get military money by diverting billions of dollars for the construction of President Donald Trump’s Mexican border wall.
The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and the committee’s top Republican warned Defense Secretary Mark Esper that overturning congressional funding decisions to shift money for the wall is an enormous problem that will have consequences.
Shifting money has raised rare Republican opposition to one of Trump’s priorities.
Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, said the result may be that Congress will place greater restrictions on the Pentagon’s ability to shift funds. The chairman, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., said the money transfer is “very, very damaging to the Pentagon.”
“The message it sends is the Pentagon has plenty of money,” said Smith, adding that it “undercuts any arguments for any need for resources.”
Is Ukrainian region gone for good?
MOSCOW — A former senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukraine will never be able to regain control of its separatist-controlled eastern region, where rebels and Ukrainian forces have fought for almost six years.
Vladislav Surkov, who lost his job as Putin’s adviser on Ukraine earlier this month, said in remarks published Wednesday that he stepped down because of a shift in the Kremlin’s course. Surkov didn’t specify the reasons for his departure, saying only that it was due to the “change in context” on Ukraine.
Observers in Moscow attributed Surkov’s dismissal to the Kremlin’s intention to take a less hawkish line on Ukraine.
Philly will open drug injection site
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia nonprofit detailed plans Wednesday to open next week what would be the nation’s first medically supervised injection site to combat overdose deaths, despite outrage from neighbors and prosecutor opposition.
The announcement came after a federal judge who oversaw months of litigation ruled Tuesday that the Safehouse plan wouldn’t violate federal drug laws because it aims to reduce drug use, not encourage it.
The site is in residential south Philadelphia, not the Kensington neighborhood north of downtown that has become the center of the city’s opioid problem.
The decision took many by surprise. At a heated news conference Wednesday, neighbors complained that the area has a day care center, schools, stores and restaurants.
“We will monitor this,” said former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a Safehouse board member. “If problems arise, we can always stop and go to a different location.”
