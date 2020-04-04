Two dead as cruise ship docks in Miami
MIAMI — Two people have died aboard the Coral Princess, which docked in PortMiami on Saturday morning and began to unload people shortly after.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said five people were sent to hospitals for treatment.
Gimenez said about 65 passengers and crew members would remain on the ship under quarantine. He said that group was deemed not fit for travel because of symptoms or their medical conditions, but not so critical that they needed to be rushed to a hospital. Onboard medical staff will treat them, Gimenez said. Of the 65, 27 are passengers and 38 were crew.
That left more than 1,800 travelers and crew slated to leave the ship, board buses and make their way home. “Most of the passengers on that ship are not ill,” he said.
Gimenez said they’re required to wear masks and self-isolate for 14 days once home. Most will head to Miami International Airport, and wait in closed-off terminals for charter flights arranged by cruise companies to go home. Some will board regular flights still serving destinations at an airport with severely reduced service.
Wis. GOP appeals vote decision to high court
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s primary, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans asked the high court to undo a federal judge’s ruling last week that declined to postpone the election but added six days, to April 13, for people to submit absentee ballots.
The GOP argued in their brief to Justice Brett Kavanaugh that the absentee extension risks confusing voters, comes too close to the election and unfairly creates two deadlines for voters — one for in-person voting and one for absentees.
Wisconsin stands apart from other states in trying to hold to its April election date even though Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has issued a statewide stay-at-home order. It also comes as Wisconsin’s chief medical officer has credited the order for helping slow the rate of infections in the state.
French attack kills 2; probed as terror case
PARIS — A man wielding a knife attacked residents of a French town Saturday, killing two people and wounding five others in an act that led authorities to open a terrorism inquiry.
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said the assailant was arrested near the scene of the attack in the town of Romans-sur-Isere, south of Lyon, as he was kneeling on the sidewalk praying in Arabic. It said one of his acquaintances also was detained.
Prosecutors did not identify the suspect. They said he had no identifying documents but claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987. During a search of his home, authorities found handwritten documents that included arguments about religion and a complaint about living in a “country of unbelievers,” officials said.
Like the entire population of France, Romans-sur-Isere’s residents have been ordered to stay home except for a few exceptions. The victims were doing their food shopping, one of the permitted outside activities, the prosecutor’s office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.