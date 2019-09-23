Fla. officer fired after arrest of 6-year-olds
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department officer Dennis Turner, who arrested two 6-year-old students at a charter school last week — sparking outrage — has been fired, Chief Orlando Rolon said Monday.
Rolon said the arrests made him “sick to (his) stomach” and apologized to the children and their families.
State Attorney Aramis Ayala confirmed that her office would not prosecute the children and was working to clear their records.
Ayala confirmed the students had been at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, a charter school on Mercy Drive, when Turner arrested them. Each had faced a misdemeanor battery charge.
Meralyn Kirkland, grandmother of one of the children, acknowledged that her granddaughter might have been acting out in class last Thursday, but said it was because the child had not been sleeping well because of a medical condition.
Okla.: No charges in slaying of naked teen
EDMOND, Okla. — A prosecutor declined Monday to file criminal charges against police officers in the fatal shooting of a black teenager who was naked and unarmed.
Edmond Police Department Officer Denton Scherman “was acting pursuant to Oklahoma statute” in an effort to protect himself and Sgt. Milo Box when Scherman fatally shot 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis on April 29, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said Monday.
The officers are still defendants in a lawsuit filed against the city by Lewis’ parents. It claims they used excessive force and acted “unnecessarily and unjustly” when they used a stun gun on their son before fatally shooting him.
Police said Lewis was naked when he broke into an Edmond home and attacked the two officers.
Vatican suspends order on Ind. school
INDIANAPOLIS — A Jesuit-run high school that refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage will be allowed to resume all-school Masses while it appeals its status as a Catholic school.
The leader of Brabeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis announced Monday that the Vatican had temporarily suspended Archbishop Charles Thompson’s decree withdrawing Brebeuf’s Catholic recognition.
Thompson withdrew Brebeuf’s recognition in June after it wouldn’t fire teacher Layton Payne-Elliott.
School condemns use of blackface in post
NORMAN, Okla. — The new interim president at the University of Oklahoma is condemning the use of blackface after a student’s social media post showed a white man with a black substance painted on his face.
OU President Joe Harroz said late Sunday that while wearing blackface is racist, free speech protections would likely prohibit him from removing the student from campus.
The university newspaper OU Daily reported that the student said he was wearing a charcoal face mask and had no racist intent.
