Burkina Faso attack leaves scores dead
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women, and ensuing clashes with security forces left 80 jihadists dead, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore announced late Tuesday.
The violence, which erupted in the town of Arbinda in Sahel region near the country’s border with Mali, also killed seven members of the security forces who responded.
“The heroic action of our soldiers has made it possible to neutralize 80 terrorists,” Kabore said.
Fog causes delays at two Chicago airports
CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration lifted restrictions on air travel about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that grounded flights at Chicago’s O’Hare International and Midway airports.
For a short time Tuesday morning, all flights at both airports were grounded. Many travelers missed connecting flights, leading to a chain reaction of air travel delays.
‘Christmas miracle’ for shark attack survivor
LOS ANGELES — A surfer attacked by a shark off Southern California called his survival a “Christmas miracle” that he hopes will inspire others who are going through tough times.
Adam Coons, 37, was surfing his last wave of the day near Santa Rosa Island on Saturday when the shark suddenly emerged.
“It felt like I just got blasted by a torpedo,” Coons told ABC News. ABC interviewed Coons and his friend Jeremy Howard, a former lifeguard who was aboard a boat nearby and pulled the surfer to safety before applying a tourniquet to his leg.
The Coast Guard hoisted Coons from the boat into a rescue helicopter. Coons said he is expected to make a full recovery. “This was truly a terrifying and horrific situation, and I am so happy and grateful to be alive,” he said.
Fire, explosion injures 10 at hotel in N.H.
LEBANON, N.H. — An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital Tuesday, officials said.
None of the injuries suffered at the Element Hotel in Lebanon was life-threatening, officials said. But a firefighter with a broken arm and broken ribs was expected to spend Christmas in the hospital, Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos said.
He said the power of the explosion blew out an exterior wall, bent the elevator and destroyed fireproof hotel doors.
Officials were investigating the cause, but they do not believe it was criminal in nature. “Based on some of the initial damage that we’ve seen, it looks like it may have been a gas incident,” said state Fire Marshal Paul Parisi.
Brazilian leader grants Christmas pardons
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has granted a Christmas pardon to police officers convicted of involuntary crimes.
The pardon applies to police who acted in self-defense or out of necessity, for example if while doing so they accidentally killed a bystander.
The decision is controversial given that extrajudicial killings by police have sometimes been wrongly classified as acts of self-defense.
