Sailor shoots 3, takes own life at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU — A U.S. sailor shot and wounded three civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard Wednesday before taking their own life, the military said.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, one of the Navy’s major installations, said the shooting began around 2:30 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire.
Two hospitals said they were each treating a victim but didn’t have details on their conditions. The base reopened after a lockdown.
The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.
Germany kicks out two Russian diplomats
BERLIN — Germany expelled two Russian diplomats Wednesday over the brazen killing of a Georgian on the streets of Berlin in August as prosecutors said evidence suggested the slaying was ordered either by Moscow or authorities in Russia’s republic of Chechnya.
Russia denied those allegations, and similarly Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev rejected the accusations in the Berlin killing, while threatening consequences for the expulsion of its diplomats.
On Aug. 23, a 40-year-old man initially identified as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, an ethnically Chechen Georgian citizen, was gunned down in a Berlin park on his way to a mosque. German authorities said Khangoshvili was also known as Tornike K., and that Russian authorities had him on a terrorist list and accused him of being a member of the “Caucasus Emirate” extremist organization.
Vatican accepts N.Y. bishop’s resignation
NEW YORK — Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo resigned Wednesday, forced to step aside amid mounting calls for his ouster from his staff, priests and public over his handling of allegations of clergy sexual misconduct.
The Vatican said Pope Francis accepted the resignation and appointed Edward Scharfenberger, the bishop of Albany, N.Y., to run the Buffalo Diocese until a permanent replacement is found.
Malone insisted he had decided to retire two years before the mandatory retirement age of 75 on his own accord, after much prayer and discernment. However, the Vatican embassy to the U.S. said Malone only offered to retire after learning the results of a Vatican-mandated investigation into the western New York diocese and its handling of abuse claims.
Boat capsizes off coast of West Africa; 58 dead
DAKAR, Senegal — At least 58 people are dead after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the West African nation of Mauritania, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. It said 83 people swam to shore.
It was one of the deadliest disasters this year among migrants trying to make the perilous journey to Europe.
The boat carrying at least 150 people had been low on fuel while approaching Mauritania, the agency said. It said survivors were being helped by Mauritanian authorities in the northern city of Nouadhibou.
