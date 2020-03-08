North Korea fires projectiles after threatening ‘momentous’ action
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation of its earlier live-fire exercises.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the three launches made from an eastern coastal town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.
In the past 10 days, North Korea has said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November. Kim had entered the new year with a vow to bolster his nuclear deterrent and not to be bound by a major weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at persuading Kim to abandon his nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits.
Saudis seek to assure public about the king’s health as rumors fly
BEIRUT — Two senior princes detained in a crackdown against potential rivals of Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince are being held in villas and have been allowed to contact their families, according to a person with ties to the royal family.
As speculation about the motivation for the arrests swirled, the Saudi royal court sought to quell rumors that King Salman is in poor health, releasing photographs said to have been taken Sunday that show him greeting two Saudi diplomats and appearing to be well.
The detention on Friday of the king’s younger brother, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, and one of his nephews, Mohammed bin Nayef, sparked rumors that Salman’s health might have deteriorated, prompting the bold move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king’s son and heir, against some of the most senior members of the royal family.
Rumors flew that the princes were plotting a coup, that the 84-year-old king had died or was dying. But no evidence has surfaced to substantiate them.
Gunfire ends concert by rapper Lil Baby in Alabama; 1 seriously hurt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A shooting in an Alabama arena left one person with a life-threatening wound and ended a concert by Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby, authorities say.
Birmingham police did not say whether anyone was arrested or in custody after the fight Saturday night in the Bill Harris Arena, news outlets reported.
A video posted to YouTube recorded one bang after an altercation that apparently started at one side of the stage and spilled up the steps and onto the stage. Sgt. Rod Mauldin said the wounded person’s injury was life-threatening.
The rapper did not offer a comment. Lil Baby’s given name is Dominique Armani Jones.
Boy, 13, killed, 4 others injured in shooting at Md. shopping center
A 13-year-old boy was killed and four other children were injured in a shooting as they left an event at a Maryland shopping center early Sunday morning, authorities said.
A 19-year-old man also was injured when gunfire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County police.
Ricky Forehand was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said the injured include two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. All are expected to survive their injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.