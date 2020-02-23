Jewish centers in N.Y., elsewhere threatened
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after it and several other centers around the country received anonymous emails with vague threats that mentioned a bomb, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Police evacuated about 100 people, searched the building with dogs and declared it safe.
Similar threats were emailed to about 18 Jewish Community Centers around the country, according to Cuomo’s office. The centers provide educational, fitness and social programs for children and adults. Cuomo’s office had no further details about the nature of the threats nor whether police searched other locations.
Winds create havoc in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds wreaked havoc on the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, closing a stretch of an interstate in Oregon and toppling a tree that struck a man sleeping in an apartment complex in Washington state.
The man was critically injured in Renton, Wash., after a tree fell on a six-unit apartment building during a morning of high winds and heavy rain.
Elsewhere, Interstate 84 was closed in both directions between Pendleton and La Grande in northeast Oregon, about 200 miles east of Portland, because of a downed power line.
Man drives Jeep off Calif. parking garage
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A man drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
Two passengers in the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof, the Los Angeles Times reported. Because the driver was receiving medical treatment, investigators weren’t yet able to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
U.N.: 1 out of 3 faces hunger in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — One of every three people in Venezuela is struggling to put enough food on the table to meet minimum nutrition requirements amid the nation’s severe economic contraction and political upheaval, according to a study published Sunday by the U.N. World Food Program.
A survey based on data from 8,375 questionnaires reveals a startling picture of the large number of Venezuelans surviving off a diet consisting largely of tubers and beans as hyperinflation renders many salaries worthless.
A total of 9.3 million people — roughly one-third of the population — are moderately or severely food insecure, said the study, done at the invitation of the Venezuelan government.
Boys, 13, charged with murder in Calif. fire
PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Murder charges have been filed against two 13-year-old boys suspected of starting a blaze that killed two firefighters at a central California library.
Police said the boys were arrested after they were seen running from Porterville City Library shortly after flames erupted on Tuesday. The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Friday filed two counts of murder, the Visalia Times Delta reported.
The boys remain in jail, the newspaper said. In California, children under 14 cannot be tried as adults.
