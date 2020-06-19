Officer in Kentucky shooting to be fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.
Mayor Greg Fischer said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.
Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. No drugs were found.
The warrant to search Taylor’s home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there. Police used a no-knock search warrant, which allows them to enter without announcing their presence. Louisville’s Metro Council recently voted to ban the use of no-knock warrants.
Ex-Baltimore mayor guilty in perjury case
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor pleaded guilty to a state perjury charge Friday for failing to disclose a business interest relating to her “Healthy Holly” children’s books on her financial disclosure forms when she was a state senator.
Catherine Pugh, 70, a Democrat, already has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for netting hundreds of thousands of dollars in the self-dealing scandal over the books that touted exercise and nutrition. She is scheduled to report to federal prison next week in Alabama. Last year, she pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.
Friday, she was sentenced to six months in jail to be served concurrently with her federal sentence.
Two Canadians face spy charges in China
Chinese prosecutors said Friday that they would formally bring espionage charges against two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, in cases widely seen as retribution for Canada’s role in helping U.S. law enforcement pursue a senior Huawei executive.
The two Canadians were arrested in December 2018, days after Canadian authorities detained Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou during a layover in Vancouver at the behest of the United States, which is seeking her extradition to face fraud charges.
China has made veiled acknowledgments that the seizure of Spavor and Kovrig was tit-for-tat for Meng’s arrest.
Businessman charged in 2008 India attacks
LOS ANGELES — A Chicago businessman who spent more than 10 years in prison for aiding terrorist groups has been arrested in Los Angeles to face murder charges in India for attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that killed more than 160 people, U.S. prosecutors said Friday.
Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian, was convicted of a terrorist charge connected to the group behind the Mumbai killings sometimes called India’s 9/11.
Rana, 59, was serving a 14-year sentence when he was granted early release from a Los Angeles federal prison last week because of poor health and a bout of coronavirus, but he never got out before being arrested to face extradition to India.
