Cases of flu are down in U.S., CDC reports
As coronavirus has gained a foothold, this year’s nasty flu season seems to be waning.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said key indicators of flu activity fell for the third week in a row. Activity remains high, though, in much of the nation.
The number of states and other jurisdictions reporting high flu activity declined from 45 the previous week to 42 last week.
The CDC said that indicators of virus severity such as deaths and hospitalizations remained moderate to low, although hospitalization rates have been high this year for children and young adults. The rate for children up to age 4 are the highest the CDC has on record for this point in the season.
The CDC estimated that 34 million people have had flu this season and that there have been 350,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 deaths from flu.
Mud houses collapse, killing 17 in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan caused scores of mud houses to collapse, killing at least 17 people, mostly children, and injuring over 30 others, a disaster management official said Saturday.
Taimoor Khan, spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province disaster management authority, said at least 49 houses were destroyed or heavily damaged by storms that started Wednesday.
He said relief goods have been dispatched to the affected districts and distributed to affected residents.
Authorities said three women and 14 children were among the dead.
Fuel truck hits buses, killing 30 in Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria — A fuel truck collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the capital Damascus on Saturday, killing 30 people, Syria’s official news agency said.
SANA said the accident happened on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collision. The war-devastated country marks nine years of conflict next week. It has ravaged the country’s economy and infrastructure.
Research smuggling suspect free on bond
WORCESTER, Mass. — A medical student from China who U.S. authorities say tried to smuggle cancer research material out of the country has been freed on $100,000 bond over the objections of federal prosecutors.
Zaosong Zheng, 30, walked out of U.S. District Court in Worcester on Friday but will remain under GPS-monitored house arrest, The Telegram & Gazette reported. His passport has been confiscated.
Zheng was arrested in December at Logan International Airport in Boston with 21 vials of cancer cells in a suitcase he was taking to China, authorities said. Zheng stole the materials from his lab at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, authorities allege. The hospital has fired him.
He’s charged with smuggling goods from the U.S. and making false statements.
The government has opposed his release. Prosecutors argue that he is a flight risk and may be working with the Chinese government, among other objections.
